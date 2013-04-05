|Team: Duke, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 12/05/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 57 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 62 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 30
|
High School: DeSoto High School
Hometown: DeSoto, TX
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 5"
|193
|6' 7"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 5"
|193
|6' 7"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2011
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 4.5"
|182
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Matt Jones
|13
|34.1
|7.8
|2.9
|7.7
|38.0
|1.5
|3.2
|46.3
|1.5
|4.5
|32.2
|0.5
|0.8
|70.0
|0.8
|2.3
|3.2
|2.2
|2.1
|0.2
|0.9
|2.5
|
Derrick Walton
|
Karviar Shepherd
|
Matt Jones
|
Kasey Hill
|
Luke Nelson
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #33, Scout: #27, Rivals: #32, 24/7: #53
Strengths:
-6-5 in shoes with a 6-7 wingspan
-Has a very frame
-Extremely efficient offensive player
-Pure shooter with deep range and a quick release
-Shot nearly 50% for 3 in 20 games at the EYBL
-Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble
-Rarely turns the ball over
-Not one-dimensional. Finds ways to score inside the arc
-Team player and willing passer
-Can drive and dish a bit
Weaknesses:
-Good not great athlete
-Needs to continue to improve ball-handling and shot-creation skills
-Doesn't change speeds or directions with the ball very well at this stage
-Doesn't get to the free throw line at a great rate
-Has room to improve defensively
Outlook: Smooth, smart, skilled shooter/scorer with a solid floor game. Doesn't blow you away with athleticism or upside, but looks like a very solid bet to develop into an excellent college player and possibly more.
Highlights: