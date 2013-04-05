High School Class of 2013: Elite Prospect Scouting Reports, Part Two

Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #33, Scout: #27, Rivals: #32, 24/7: #53



Strengths:

-6-5 in shoes with a 6-7 wingspan

-Has a very frame

-Extremely efficient offensive player

-Pure shooter with deep range and a quick release

-Shot nearly 50% for 3 in 20 games at the EYBL

-Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble

-Rarely turns the ball over

-Not one-dimensional. Finds ways to score inside the arc

-Team player and willing passer

-Can drive and dish a bit





Weaknesses:

-Good not great athlete

-Needs to continue to improve ball-handling and shot-creation skills

-Doesn't change speeds or directions with the ball very well at this stage

-Doesn't get to the free throw line at a great rate

-Has room to improve defensively



Outlook: Smooth, smart, skilled shooter/scorer with a solid floor game. Doesn't blow you away with athleticism or upside, but looks like a very solid bet to develop into an excellent college player and possibly more.



Highlights:





