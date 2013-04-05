Matt Jones
Team: Duke, Senior
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 5"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 12/05/1994
(22 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 57 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 62 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 30
 High School: DeSoto High School
Hometown: DeSoto, TX

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2012LeBron James CampNA6' 5"1936' 7"NANANANA
2012Kevin Durant CampNA6' 5"1936' 7"NANANANA
2011LeBron James CampNA6' 4.5"1826' 6"NANANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2012LeBron James CampNA6' 5"1936' 7"NANANANA
2012Kevin Durant CampNA6' 5"1936' 7"NANANANA
2011LeBron James CampNA6' 4.5"1826' 6"NANANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAMatt Jones1334.17.82.97.738.01.53.246.31.54.532.20.50.870.00.82.33.22.22.10.20.92.5
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAMatt Jones1334.17.82.97.738.01.53.246.31.54.532.20.50.870.00.82.33.22.22.10.20.92.5

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Derrick Walton 
 Karviar Shepherd 
 Matt Jones 
 Kasey Hill 
 Luke Nelson 
McDonald's Interview/Practice Highlights: Isaiah Hicks, Matt Jones
April 9, 2013



More McDonald's Game Content
-Jabari Parker McDonald's All-American Interview/Practice Highlights
-2013 McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest Videos
-Mcdonald's All-American Week Player Evaluations
-Kentucky's 2013 Recruiting Class at the McDonald's All-American Game
-2013 McDonald's All-American Duke-UNC Smackdown, Part 7

[Read Full Article]
High School Class of 2013: Elite Prospect Scouting Reports, Part Two
September 12, 2012

Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #33, Scout: #27, Rivals: #32, 24/7: #53

Strengths:
-6-5 in shoes with a 6-7 wingspan
-Has a very frame
-Extremely efficient offensive player
-Pure shooter with deep range and a quick release
-Shot nearly 50% for 3 in 20 games at the EYBL
-Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble
-Rarely turns the ball over
-Not one-dimensional. Finds ways to score inside the arc
-Team player and willing passer
-Can drive and dish a bit


Weaknesses:
-Good not great athlete
-Needs to continue to improve ball-handling and shot-creation skills
-Doesn't change speeds or directions with the ball very well at this stage
-Doesn't get to the free throw line at a great rate
-Has room to improve defensively

Outlook: Smooth, smart, skilled shooter/scorer with a solid floor game. Doesn't blow you away with athleticism or upside, but looks like a very solid bet to develop into an excellent college player and possibly more.

Highlights:


[Read Full Article]
Recent Tweets
All Tweets
DraftExpress: Also McDonald's All-American Duke-UNC Smackdown Part 7 w\/ Jabari Parker Matt Jones Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks http://t.co/a9j2VOLRqO
2013-04-05 09:49:21
DraftExpress: Duke-UNC Smackdown Part 7 from the McDonald's AA Game w\/ Jabari Parker Matt Jones Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks http://t.co/qFXh6gqN6t
2013-04-04 00:13:32
DraftExpress: Got some great stuff w\/the Kentucky guys together with Meeks Matt Jones RT @lobbybuu Was there any other smackdowns or just duke and unc?
2013-04-02 15:36:39
DraftExpress: Jabari Parker saying Branden Dawson worried him at MSU is strange. Duke has Rodney Hood Alex Murphy Semi Ojeleye Matt Jones Sulaimon...
2012-12-21 02:43:07
DraftExpress: Updated reports coming up on Jabari Bird, Marcus Lee, Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Tyler Ennis, Nick King, Semi Ojeleye, Matt Jones, Damian Jones.
2012-09-12 09:50:35
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.