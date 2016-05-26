2016 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 12, 2016 -Even so, Fall wasn't the tallest player in attendance in Treviso this year. Slovakian center Michael Fusek, who has spent much of his career in Belgium, measured 7'4.75 in shoes, albeit with a 7'5 wingspan and a very frail 222-pound frame. Fusek is the second tallest player in our database all-time behind only Shawn Bradley. [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets

2016-05-26 16:59:02 DraftExpress: Octagon Pro Day was fun. Mamadou Ndiaye balled out. Sheldon McClellan too. Michael Fusek is tall. Off to BDA Pro Day https//t.co/ZkHUx66hXw 2016-05-26 16:59:02