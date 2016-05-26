|Team: Charleroi, International
|
H: 7' 5"
W: 222 lbs
Bday: 06/05/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 10 in International 1995
|Agent: Phillip Parun
|
High School:
Hometown: , Slovakia
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|7' 3.75"
|7' 4.75"
|222
|7' 5"
|9' 8"
|NA
|25.0
|31.0
|
-Even so, Fall wasn't the tallest player in attendance in Treviso this year. Slovakian center Michael Fusek, who has spent much of his career in Belgium, measured 7'4.75 in shoes, albeit with a 7'5 wingspan and a very frail 222-pound frame. Fusek is the second tallest player in our database all-time behind only Shawn Bradley.[Read Full Article]