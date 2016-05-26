Michael Fusek
Team: Charleroi, International
H: 7' 5"
W: 222 lbs
Bday: 06/05/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 10 in International 1995
Agent: Phillip Parun
 High School:
Hometown: , Slovakia

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp7' 3.75"7' 4.75"2227' 5"9' 8"NA25.031.0
2016Eurocamp7' 3.75"7' 4.75"2227' 5"9' 8"NA25.031.0

-Even so, Fall wasn't the tallest player in attendance in Treviso this year. Slovakian center Michael Fusek, who has spent much of his career in Belgium, measured 7'4.75 in shoes, albeit with a 7'5 wingspan and a very frail 222-pound frame. Fusek is the second tallest player in our database all-time behind only Shawn Bradley.

DraftExpress: Octagon Pro Day was fun. Mamadou Ndiaye balled out. Sheldon McClellan too. Michael Fusek is tall. Off to BDA Pro Day https//t.co/ZkHUx66hXw
2016-05-26 16:59:02
