|Team: Alabama, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 220 lbs
Bday: 08/05/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 27 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 39
|
High School: Memphis East
Hometown: Memphis, TN
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 7"
|213
|6' 11"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 7"
|213
|7' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2011
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 6.5"
|211
|6' 11"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Nick King
|7
|12.7
|3.3
|1.1
|3.6
|32.0
|0.7
|1.7
|41.7
|0.4
|1.9
|23.1
|0.6
|0.9
|66.7
|0.4
|2.4
|2.9
|0.4
|0.7
|0.3
|1.0
|0.4
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #28, Scout: #18, Rivals: #37, 24/7: #48
Strengths:
-Tremendous physical attributes.
-6-7 in shoes, with a 6-11 wingspan
-Excellent frame
-Makes 3-pointers with very good percentages
-Can make tough shots off the dribble
-Passes ahead in transition.
-Can put ball down a bit with left hand.
-Can make deep ones.
-Hasn't turned 17 yet.
Weaknesses:
-Smooth athlete, but not incredibly quick or explosive
-Low, slow release on catch and shoot jumper. Pulls string on his shots at times. Better pulling up than with feet set?
-Average ball-handler. Everything with left hand
-Average toughness
-Easily frustrated. Looked immature and displayed poor body language in the event I attended
-Too affected by what goes on in the game. Complains
Outlook:
Smooth lefty with tremendous size and length for his position. Looks to have solid scoring instincts, but still has a ways to go to round out his offensive arsenal, particularly as a shot-creator. Did not play as well at the Nike Peach Jam as he had in the past elsewhere.
Highlights: