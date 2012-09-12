

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2012 LeBron James Camp NA 6' 7" 213 6' 11" NA NA NA NA 2012 Kevin Durant Camp NA 6' 7" 213 7' 0" NA NA NA NA 2011 LeBron James Camp NA 6' 6.5" 211 6' 11" NA NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Nick King 7 12.7 3.3 1.1 3.6 32.0 0.7 1.7 41.7 0.4 1.9 23.1 0.6 0.9 66.7 0.4 2.4 2.9 0.4 0.7 0.3 1.0 0.4

Top NBA Prospects in the AAC, Part 2: Prospects #2-5 September 17, 2014 US Presswire



Matt Kamalsky



One of the youngest prospects in our sophomore rankings, Nick King had an interesting season coming off the bench for Memphis a year ago.



Ranking among the top-20 freshman in the country in both



Standing 6'7 with a 7'0 wingspan, King has very good size for a wing, but it was his dogged pursuit of the ball in the paint that helped him impact the game as an undersized big man a year ago. With some 60% of his possessions coming from cuts to the basket, put backs, and fast breaks a year ago, King's role was predicted on his finishing ability and effort. Shooting a terrific 61% around the basket and staying very active in the paint, King, who was maligned at times at the high school level for his intensity, played his role admirably for the Tigers a year ago.



The lefty knocked down 5 of the 22 jump shots he attempted last year, showing range out to the three-point line and a fairly fluid stroke in rhythm, but looked a bit shaky at times as well and made under 50% of his free throws. Not the shiftiest ball-handler or explosive leaper when he's attacking the paint, it will be interesting to see how he grows at the collegiate level as his skill set expands and he shifts into a more perimeter-oriented role in the coming years. He was a capable shooter on the AAU circuit, and led Memphis in scoring during their Canadian tour in the preseason, meaning there's room for optimism about his offensive game. With four of Memphis' top six scorers from last season moving on, there will likely be opportunities for him to step up this season.



Defensively, King plays with nice energy, but is still getting comfortable defending both inside and outside. He struggles to contain dribble penetration, and gets overpowered from time to time one-on-one. King, nonetheless, has some potential on this end of the floor as his body matures thanks to his size and length.



Like so many freshman we write about in the preseason going into their sophomore years, Nick King was a highly touted prep player whose first college season was more promising than it was telling. King's unique productivity playing undersized is attention-grabbing, but NBA decision-makers will be looking for him to make strides as a leader offensively from the small forward spot in a much larger role this season and down the road. [Read Full Article]

Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #28, Scout: #18, Rivals: #37, 24/7: #48



Strengths:

-Tremendous physical attributes.

-6-7 in shoes, with a 6-11 wingspan

-Excellent frame

-Makes 3-pointers with very good percentages

-Can make tough shots off the dribble

-Passes ahead in transition.

-Can put ball down a bit with left hand.

-Can make deep ones.

-Hasn't turned 17 yet.



Weaknesses:

-Smooth athlete, but not incredibly quick or explosive

-Low, slow release on catch and shoot jumper. Pulls string on his shots at times. Better pulling up than with feet set?

-Average ball-handler. Everything with left hand

-Average toughness

-Easily frustrated. Looked immature and displayed poor body language in the event I attended

-Too affected by what goes on in the game. Complains



Outlook:

Smooth lefty with tremendous size and length for his position. Looks to have solid scoring instincts, but still has a ways to go to round out his offensive arsenal, particularly as a shot-creator. Did not play as well at the Nike Peach Jam as he had in the past elsewhere.



Highlights:

[Read Full Article]

