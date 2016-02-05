FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Power Forwards August 6, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good size for a power forward at around 6-10. Has worked on his body and now sports a much better frame than he did a year ago

attacks driving left. Doesn't want to use right hand. Skilled and versatile. Can handle a bit. Makes open 3s occasionally.

-Versatile power forward who shows you flashes of a little bit of everything. Has the ability to post up, handle ball and shoot to varying degrees. Not really consistent in any area, but shows a decent framework of skills

-Can attack a closeout and drive left or right. Has nice footwork

-Plays with a solid intensity level

-Always in the mix for loose balls. Tremendous offensive rebounder everywhere he's been thanks to combination of good hands and strong instincts. 6.4 per-40 at U18s. Career 5.1 per-40 in FIBA competition.



Weaknesses:

-Physical tools are average by NBA standards

-Has an average wingspan

-Not exceptionally athletic

-Needs a moment to gather himself before elevating around the rim

-Really struggled finishing around the basket at the U18s. 40% 2P%,

-Doesn't create much for teammates. Looks very focused on his offense. Tends to force the issue at times.

-Will make an occasional spot-up jumper, with a fairly quick release, but does not have the most fluid or smooth shooting mechanics. Release point is low. Touch is average.

-Career 21% 3P% and 59% FT% in 48 games we have tracked

-Lacks a degree of toughness inside the paint

-Needs to continue to maximize his physical tools and improve his experience-level to emerge as a capable defender at the power forward position. Struggled at times on the perimeter at this tournament.



Outlook: Did not have a great tournament individually or team wise, but looks to have improved his skill-set and body since the last time we saw him. Has some versatility and intensity. Needs to become a much more consistent 3-point shooter and defender to reach his full potential and play at the highest levels of basketball. [Read Full Article]

2015 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis February 5, 2015 -Niklas Kiel is a skilled four man who can put the ball on the floor a bit, shoot the ball with range, and make plays with his versatility. Far from a finished product, Kiel's attendance will give scouts a snapshot of his growth as the 6'9 German begins to tap into his intriguing upside. He's been inconsistent thus far in international settings, so it will be interesting to see how he fares against other players his age. He's already seen some spot minutes in the German first division with Frankfurt, which gives him a bit of an advantage in this setting experience wise. [Read Full Article]

