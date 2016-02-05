|Team: Stanford, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 8"
W: 241 lbs
Bday: 11/25/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 38 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 37 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 31
|
High School: De La Salle
Hometown: Minneapolis, MN
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 8"
|241
|7' 0"
|8' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 7.5"
|243
|6' 11"
|8' 9"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 7"
|228
|6' 10"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Big Man Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 7"
|228
|6' 10"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Reid Travis
|11
|31.5
|17.2
|5.5
|10.3
|54.0
|5.5
|10.3
|54.0
|0.0
|0.0
|6.1
|8.6
|70.5
|3.6
|5.9
|9.5
|0.4
|0.5
|0.2
|2.0
|2.2
|
KyleNelson
As Stanford's first McDonald's All-American since the Lopez twins, Reid Travis started his freshman season with high expectations. After a handful of promising performances during Stanford's out of conference schedule, an upper-leg stress fracture in January shortened what was ultimately an inconsistent freshman season. Still, Travis played a key role on a Stanford team that won an NIT Championship and showed flashes of developing into the type of player that made him such an attractive high school recruit. Expectations remain high, especially as video and reports from the Cardinal's summer trip to Italy suggest that Travis may be ready to turn the corner and deliver a breakout sophomore season.
Reid Travis
Weight: 241 lbs.
Height (w/ shoes): 6'8"
Wingspan: 7'0"
Standing Reach: 8'8.5”
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #45, ESPN: #40, Scout: #44, Rivals: #40
Strengths:
-Physically mature big man with a chiseled frame
-A workhorse inside the paint
-Can score with his back to the basket. Hook shots in lane with some range
-Tough as nails. Doesn't have any problem taking contact at the rim and finishing
-Gets to the free throw line at a very strong rate. Makes 70% of his attempts
-Runs the floor extremely well, regularly gets ahead of defense for easy baskets
-Very good offensive rebounder
- Runs the floor hard. Gets ahead of defense regularly.
Weaknesses:
-Undersized at 6-7
-Somewhat stuck between the 4 and the 5
-Average defender. Struggles to contain penetration
-Not a playmaker defensively. Doesn't protect the basket
-Won't be able to bully players quite as effectively at the next level. Will likely need to add more finesse to his game
Outlook: Tyler Hansbrough esqe big man with good scoring instincts and an outstanding motor. The type of big man every college coach dreams of. Will need to continue to expand his game to attract the pro scouts, but can't be ruled out with his work rate and toughness.