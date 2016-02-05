|Team: Tennessee, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 206 lbs
Bday: 08/19/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 52 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 36 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 21
|
High School: Dyer County
Hometown: Newbern, TN
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 4"
|NA
|186
|6' 7.75"
|8' 5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Robert Hubbs
|12
|30.2
|13.7
|5.4
|10.6
|51.2
|5.3
|9.7
|55.2
|0.1
|0.9
|9.1
|2.8
|3.2
|86.8
|1.4
|3.2
|4.6
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|2.0
|1.9
|
