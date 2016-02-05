Robert Hubbs
Team: Tennessee, Senior
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 6"
W: 206 lbs
Bday: 08/19/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 52 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 36 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 21
 High School: Dyer County
Hometown: Newbern, TN

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2012Reebok Breakout6' 4"NA1866' 7.75"8' 5"NANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2012Reebok Breakout6' 4"NA1866' 7.75"8' 5"NANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAARobert Hubbs1230.213.75.410.651.25.39.755.20.10.99.12.83.286.81.43.24.61.30.80.32.01.9
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAARobert Hubbs1230.213.75.410.651.25.39.755.20.10.99.12.83.286.81.43.24.61.30.80.32.01.9

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Beejay Anya 
 Shannon Hale 
 Robert Hubbs 
 Gavin Schilling 
 Keith Frazier 
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.