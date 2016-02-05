|Team: Barcelona 2, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 8"
W: 190 lbs
Bday: 02/05/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Pick: 19 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 19 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 2 in International 1998
|Agent: Arturs Kalnitis
|
High School:
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Eurocamp
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|23.5
|28.5
|
