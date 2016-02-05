Rodions Kurucs
Team: Barcelona 2, International
PhysicalsPositionsRankings SalaryMisc
H: 6' 8"
W: 190 lbs
Bday: 02/05/1998
(18 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Pick: 19 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 19 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 2 in International 1998
Agent: Arturs Kalnitis
 High School:
Hometown: Riga, Latvia

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014EurocampNANANANANANA23.528.5
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014EurocampNANANANANANA23.528.5

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Mock Draft History  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Tyler Lydon 
 Terrance Ferguson 
 Rodions Kurucs 
 Thomas Bryant 
 Jarrett Allen 
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.