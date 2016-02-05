

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Rui Hachimura 9 5.3 2.8 1.1 2.8 40.0 1.1 2.0 55.6 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.6 0.9 62.5 0.7 1.8 2.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.9 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Rui Hachimura 9 5.3 2.8 1.1 2.8 40.0 1.1 2.0 55.6 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.6 0.9 62.5 0.7 1.8 2.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.9

2015 Jordan Brand Classic International Game: Top Prospects April 17, 2015 Rui Hachimura, 6-8, SF/PF, Mesie High School Tokyo, Japan, 1998



Strengths

-Solid physical attributes for an international prospect. Has grown since last summer. Now around 6-8. Long arms. Big hands. Strong frame. Will be impressive physically when it's all said and done.

-Fluid and mobile

-Has a decent looking stroke. Not a natural shooter but has a chance to develop into at least a solid catch and shoot guy

-Nose for the ball. Makes a lot of plays inside the rim. Mostly a 17-feet and in guy right now. Has good touch and a knack for scoring inside the paint. Aggressive inside the paint

-Plays hard. Crashes offensive glass

-Competitive defensively. Will come up with some nice blocks. Has potential here for sure.



Weaknesses

-Somewhat stuck between the 3 and the 4. Will he grow and become a true 4? Or Can he become a complete perimeter player.

-Not naturally explosive at this stage. Will be interesting to see how his athleticism evolves in time

-Very limited ball-handler. Mostly a straight-line driver

-Not comfortable shooting with range right now. Looked tentative when open. Needs to continue to hone his outside shot

-Basketball IQ and overall feel for the game is average. Not a quick decision maker. Somewhat tentative at times.



Outlook

Born in Japan. Father is from Benin, which shares a border with Nigeria. Reportedly on the college track. Utilized primarily as an inside player, but will need to expand his game out to the perimeter at higher levels of play. Has improved consistently since first time I saw him at the Albert Schweitzer Tournament in April of 2014, then the U17 World Championship in Dubai in August of 2014, to this week. Playing with better intensity and aggressiveness. Seems to be figuring out how good he can be still. Not an overly skilled player but has a knack for scoring that hopefully can be developed. Can play for a high major school, but would be a mistake to try and go to too high a level. [Read Full Article]

