|Team: Zaragoza, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 198 lbs
Bday: 02/17/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 32 in International 1997
|
High School:
Hometown: Palma de Mallorca, Spain
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 2.5"
|6' 3.5"
|198
|6' 5"
|8' 3"
|NA
|23.0
|28.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|ACB
|Sergi Garcia
|11
|13.9
|4.5
|1.5
|3.5
|44.7
|1.1
|1.6
|66.7
|0.5
|1.8
|25.0
|0.9
|1.5
|58.8
|0.2
|0.7
|0.9
|1.9
|0.3
|0.0
|1.5
|1.6
|
