Sergi Garcia
Team: Zaragoza, International
H: 6' 4"
W: 198 lbs
Bday: 02/17/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 32 in International 1997
 High School:
Hometown: Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 2.5"6' 3.5"1986' 5"8' 3"NA23.028.5
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 2.5"6' 3.5"1986' 5"8' 3"NA23.028.5

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17ACBSergi Garcia1113.94.51.53.544.71.11.666.70.51.825.00.91.558.80.20.70.91.90.30.01.51.6
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17ACBSergi Garcia1113.94.51.53.544.71.11.666.70.51.825.00.91.558.80.20.70.91.90.30.01.51.6

