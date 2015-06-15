|Team: North Carolina, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 1"
W: 171 lbs
Bday: 08/07/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 31 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 44
|
High School: Hammond School
Hometown: Columbia, SC
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|UA All-American Camp
|6' 0.25"
|NA
|171
|6' 4"
|8' 1"
|NA
|29.0
|38.5
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 0.5"
|6' 1.75"
|178
|6' 3.5"
|8' 1.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 0"
|6' 1"
|174
|6' 3"
|8' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|5' 11.5"
|6' 1"
|170
|6' 2"
|8' 0.25"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 2"
|172
|6' 3"
|8' 1"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|USA Basketball
|5' 10"
|5' 11"
|169
|6' 2"
|7' 11"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Seventh Woods
|13
|10.3
|3.0
|0.8
|2.2
|39.3
|0.7
|1.8
|39.1
|0.2
|0.4
|40.0
|1.2
|1.8
|62.5
|0.4
|1.5
|1.8
|1.4
|1.1
|0.1
|1.8
|1.1
A video interview with one of the most explosive guard prospects in high school basketball, Seventh Woods, at the Under Armour Elite 24.
-The youngest player in this group, 16 year old Seventh Woods has grown 2.5 inches over the past 3 years. The tremendously athletic guard now stands a hair under 6'2 in shoes with an uninspiring 6'3.5 wingspan.[Read Full Article]