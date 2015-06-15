Seventh Woods
Team: North Carolina, Freshman
H: 6' 1"
W: 171 lbs
Bday: 08/07/1998
(18 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 31 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 44
 High School: Hammond School
Hometown: Columbia, SC

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015UA All-American Camp6' 0.25"NA1716' 4"8' 1"NA29.038.5
2015USA Basketball6' 0.5"6' 1.75"1786' 3.5"8' 1.5"NANANA
2014USA Basketball6' 0"6' 1"1746' 3"8' 0"NANANA
2013USA Basketball5' 11.5"6' 1"1706' 2"8' 0.25"NANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 2"1726' 3"8' 1"NANANA
2012USA Basketball5' 10"5' 11"1696' 2"7' 11"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAASeventh Woods1310.33.00.82.239.30.71.839.10.20.440.01.21.862.50.41.51.81.41.10.11.81.1
Seventh Woods Under Armour Elite 24 Interview
September 8, 2015

A video interview with one of the most explosive guard prospects in high school basketball, Seventh Woods, at the Under Armour Elite 24.

[Read Full Article]
2015 USA Basketball U19 Measurements Released
June 15, 2015

-The youngest player in this group, 16 year old Seventh Woods has grown 2.5 inches over the past 3 years. The tremendously athletic guard now stands a hair under 6'2 in shoes with an uninspiring 6'3.5 wingspan.

[Read Full Article]
DraftExpress: Five players released from the @usabasketball U19 Training Camp today T.J. Leaf Silas Melson Eric Paschall Malik Pope and Seventh Woods.
2015-06-15 12:43:17
