

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2015 UA All-American Camp 6' 0.25" NA 171 6' 4" 8' 1" NA 29.0 38.5 2015 USA Basketball 6' 0.5" 6' 1.75" 178 6' 3.5" 8' 1.5" NA NA NA 2014 USA Basketball 6' 0" 6' 1" 174 6' 3" 8' 0" NA NA NA 2013 USA Basketball 5' 11.5" 6' 1" 170 6' 2" 8' 0.25" NA NA NA 2013 USA Basketball NA 6' 2" 172 6' 3" 8' 1" NA NA NA 2012 USA Basketball 5' 10" 5' 11" 169 6' 2" 7' 11" NA NA NA Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2015 UA All-American Camp 6' 0.25" NA 171 6' 4" 8' 1" NA 29.0 38.5 2015 USA Basketball 6' 0.5" 6' 1.75" 178 6' 3.5" 8' 1.5" NA NA NA 2014 USA Basketball 6' 0" 6' 1" 174 6' 3" 8' 0" NA NA NA 2013 USA Basketball 5' 11.5" 6' 1" 170 6' 2" 8' 0.25" NA NA NA 2013 USA Basketball NA 6' 2" 172 6' 3" 8' 1" NA NA NA 2012 USA Basketball 5' 10" 5' 11" 169 6' 2" 7' 11" NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Seventh Woods 13 10.3 3.0 0.8 2.2 39.3 0.7 1.8 39.1 0.2 0.4 40.0 1.2 1.8 62.5 0.4 1.5 1.8 1.4 1.1 0.1 1.8 1.1 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Seventh Woods 13 10.3 3.0 0.8 2.2 39.3 0.7 1.8 39.1 0.2 0.4 40.0 1.2 1.8 62.5 0.4 1.5 1.8 1.4 1.1 0.1 1.8 1.1

Seventh Woods Under Armour Elite 24 Interview September 8, 2015 A video interview with one of the most explosive guard prospects in high school basketball, Seventh Woods, at the Under Armour Elite 24.





2015 USA Basketball U19 Measurements Released June 15, 2015 -The youngest player in this group, 16 year old Seventh Woods has grown 2.5 inches over the past 3 years. The tremendously athletic guard now stands a hair under 6'2 in shoes with an uninspiring 6'3.5 wingspan. [Read Full Article]

2015-06-15 12:43:17 DraftExpress: Five players released from the @usabasketball U19 Training Camp today T.J. Leaf Silas Melson Eric Paschall Malik Pope and Seventh Woods.2015-06-15 12:43:17