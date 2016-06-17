

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2016 USA Basketball NA 5' 11" 162 6' 0" NA NA NA NA 2015 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 0" 160 6' 2" NA NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Shamorie Ponds 14 33.3 17.9 6.1 13.1 46.2 3.0 5.8 51.9 3.1 7.4 41.7 2.6 3.1 86.0 1.6 4.1 5.6 3.5 1.9 0.5 1.9 1.6

USA Basketball U18 Training Camp Scouting Reports: Point Guards June 17, 2016 Shamorie Ponds, 6-0, Point Guard, Thomas Jefferson HS, NY, 2016 Class, Committed to St. John's



Strengths

-Very advanced with his scoring instincts. Ultra aggressive looking to put the ball in the net

-Has nice speed in the open floor. Shifty guard.

-Will find the open man in drive and dish situations

-Uses change of speeds, crafty ball-handling moves, shot-fakes, strong footwork and excellent timing to create space off the bounce

-Shows nice potential in the pick and roll

-Has great touch on his jump-shot. Can throw the ball in the basket from difficult angles

-Gets in the passing lanes with timing and anticipation skills



Weaknesses

-Lacks great size, length or strength for a point guard prospect. Measured 6'0 in shoes, 160 pounds, with a 6'2 wingspan last summer. Not incredibly explosive to compensate

-Very streaky shooter. Tough shot maker, but lacks the mechanics to be more consistent. Very low release point, often flat-footed. Will get off balance in his lower body. Struggles to create separation from defender with the vantage point he shoots it from, combined with his lack of size

-Very left hand dominant. Struggles when forced to drive or finish with his right

-Lacks the strength or explosiveness to emerge as a high-level scorer inside the paint in the half-court when dealing with traffic.

-Decision making is a work in progress. Will settle for difficult pull-up jumpers even when his initial move is cut off.

-Not always a willing passer. Looking to create for himself first and foremost.



Outlook Top-50 recruit headed to St. John's. Had some nice moments as a scorer and even finding the open man off the bounce, but has a ways to go as a decision maker and outside shooter. Will need to make real strides as a playmaker and defender over the course of his college career to overcome his average physical tools, but does have some natural talent and instincts to work with. [Read Full Article]

