Shamorie Ponds
Team: St. John's, Freshman
H: 5' 11"
W: 162 lbs
Bday: 06/29/1998
(18 Years Old)
 Current: G
NBA:   
Possible:
Rank 38 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 24 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 45
 High School: Thomas Jefferson HS
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016USA BasketballNA5' 11"1626' 0"NANANANA
2015Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 0"1606' 2"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAShamorie Ponds1433.317.96.113.146.23.05.851.93.17.441.72.63.186.01.64.15.63.51.90.51.91.6
USA Basketball U18 Training Camp Scouting Reports: Point Guards
June 17, 2016

Shamorie Ponds, 6-0, Point Guard, Thomas Jefferson HS, NY, 2016 Class, Committed to St. John's

Strengths
-Very advanced with his scoring instincts. Ultra aggressive looking to put the ball in the net
-Has nice speed in the open floor. Shifty guard.
-Will find the open man in drive and dish situations
-Uses change of speeds, crafty ball-handling moves, shot-fakes, strong footwork and excellent timing to create space off the bounce
-Shows nice potential in the pick and roll
-Has great touch on his jump-shot. Can throw the ball in the basket from difficult angles
-Gets in the passing lanes with timing and anticipation skills

Weaknesses
-Lacks great size, length or strength for a point guard prospect. Measured 6'0 in shoes, 160 pounds, with a 6'2 wingspan last summer. Not incredibly explosive to compensate
-Very streaky shooter. Tough shot maker, but lacks the mechanics to be more consistent. Very low release point, often flat-footed. Will get off balance in his lower body. Struggles to create separation from defender with the vantage point he shoots it from, combined with his lack of size
-Very left hand dominant. Struggles when forced to drive or finish with his right
-Lacks the strength or explosiveness to emerge as a high-level scorer inside the paint in the half-court when dealing with traffic.
-Decision making is a work in progress. Will settle for difficult pull-up jumpers even when his initial move is cut off.
-Not always a willing passer. Looking to create for himself first and foremost.

Outlook Top-50 recruit headed to St. John's. Had some nice moments as a scorer and even finding the open man off the bounce, but has a ways to go as a decision maker and outside shooter. Will need to make real strides as a playmaker and defender over the course of his college career to overcome his average physical tools, but does have some natural talent and instincts to work with.

