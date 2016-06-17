|Team: St. John's, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 5' 11"
W: 162 lbs
Bday: 06/29/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: G
NBA:
Possible:
|Rank 38 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 24 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 45
|
High School: Thomas Jefferson HS
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|USA Basketball
|NA
|5' 11"
|162
|6' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 0"
|160
|6' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Shamorie Ponds
|14
|33.3
|17.9
|6.1
|13.1
|46.2
|3.0
|5.8
|51.9
|3.1
|7.4
|41.7
|2.6
|3.1
|86.0
|1.6
|4.1
|5.6
|3.5
|1.9
|0.5
|1.9
|1.6
Shamorie Ponds, 6-0, Point Guard, Thomas Jefferson HS, NY, 2016 Class, Committed to St. John's
Strengths
-Very advanced with his scoring instincts. Ultra aggressive looking to put the ball in the net
-Has nice speed in the open floor. Shifty guard.
-Will find the open man in drive and dish situations
-Uses change of speeds, crafty ball-handling moves, shot-fakes, strong footwork and excellent timing to create space off the bounce
-Shows nice potential in the pick and roll
-Has great touch on his jump-shot. Can throw the ball in the basket from difficult angles
-Gets in the passing lanes with timing and anticipation skills
Weaknesses
-Lacks great size, length or strength for a point guard prospect. Measured 6'0 in shoes, 160 pounds, with a 6'2 wingspan last summer. Not incredibly explosive to compensate
-Very streaky shooter. Tough shot maker, but lacks the mechanics to be more consistent. Very low release point, often flat-footed. Will get off balance in his lower body. Struggles to create separation from defender with the vantage point he shoots it from, combined with his lack of size
-Very left hand dominant. Struggles when forced to drive or finish with his right
-Lacks the strength or explosiveness to emerge as a high-level scorer inside the paint in the half-court when dealing with traffic.
-Decision making is a work in progress. Will settle for difficult pull-up jumpers even when his initial move is cut off.
-Not always a willing passer. Looking to create for himself first and foremost.
Outlook Top-50 recruit headed to St. John's. Had some nice moments as a scorer and even finding the open man off the bounce, but has a ways to go as a decision maker and outside shooter. Will need to make real strides as a playmaker and defender over the course of his college career to overcome his average physical tools, but does have some natural talent and instincts to work with.