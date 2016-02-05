

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Shannon Evans 13 33.8 15.9 5.0 11.6 43.0 2.5 5.3 46.4 2.5 6.3 40.2 3.4 3.8 88.0 0.5 2.7 3.2 4.6 1.4 0.3 2.1 1.5 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Shannon Evans 13 33.8 15.9 5.0 11.6 43.0 2.5 5.3 46.4 2.5 6.3 40.2 3.4 3.8 88.0 0.5 2.7 3.2 4.6 1.4 0.3 2.1 1.5

Shannon Evans

EWA: .5

PER: 22.4

TS%: 70.3%

10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, .8 STL, 8-17 3P, 9-13 FT%, 56.2 FG%



When Bobby Hurley made the move from the University of Buffalo to Arizona St, Shannon Evans followed him. The 22-year-old Junior Point Guard played two seasons under Hurley at Buffalo before sitting out last season while making the transfer to the Pac-12. Evans had a successful stint at Buffalo, helping lead his team to a MAC Championship in 2015 before making the move to the high major conference where he will surely get more looks from NBA personnel.



What impressed most about Evans in Los Angeles was how he shot the ball from beyond the arc. While the form on his jump shot is a little questionable given his slow push release, it's hard to argue with the results he posted from deep at the Adidas Nations, hitting 8 of his 17 attempts from 3, many of them off the dribble when defenders tried to duck under ball screens. He has the quickness off the bounce to get by his defenders and effect the game in transition, but will resort to finishing with floaters and runners, as he doesn't really have the strength yet to finish consistently in traffic.



While his assist numbers have been fairly high over his college career, so have his turnovers. He's a capable point guard and playmaker, but has the tendency to overplay at times, and can get himself caught in difficult situations which leads to forced passes. At just 160 pounds he has a slight frame, and can be taken out of his rhythm with physical defensive play. Despite his lack of size, Evans is a competitor on the defensive end of the floor. He's got great lateral quickness and excellent instincts which he uses well in navigating ball screens and staying in front of dribble drives.



Evans has a big season ahead of him at Arizona State as he makes a big jump in competition level from the MAC to the Pac 12. He'll have the comfort level and foundation of playing for his former coach, but he'll need to show that he can put together all his tools on a consistent basis against strong competition night in and night out. At 22 years old it's hard to say how much professional potential Evans has in front of him, but he definitely has the opportunity to be an impactful player next season at the college level. [Read Full Article]

