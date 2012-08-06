|Team: USC, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 175 lbs
Bday: 07/21/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 82 in NCAA Sophomores
RSCI: 23
|
High School: Rainier Beach
Hometown: Apple Valley, CA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 7.5"
|174
|6' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 7.5"
|174
|6' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Shaqquan Aaron
|14
|24.1
|10.2
|3.6
|9.0
|39.7
|2.1
|4.7
|45.5
|1.4
|4.3
|33.3
|1.6
|2.4
|67.6
|0.9
|2.9
|3.8
|1.6
|0.5
|0.2
|1.1
|1.7
|
