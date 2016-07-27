@DraftExpress

Julian Applebome

#7) Simon Birgander, 6'9, Power Forward, 18.7 years old, Sweden





EWA: 1.4

PER: 31.9

TS%: 61.8%

7.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 3.0 OREB, 62.1 FG%



Simon Birgander is a bit of an outlier on this list, as his numbers don't match up to the other players listed, but he was incredibly effective in his brief time on the floor. Birgander only played 19 minutes per game but posted impressive per-40 averages of 16.5 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.



Birgander is young at only 18 years old, but he showed some promise on at the U20s, looking comfortable making moves out of the post, and dominating the glass while he was on the floor. He is mobile for a big man, and looked fluid rim running in transition, and paying out of the pick and roll. He still has a great deal of room for skill development, but he did some things on the offensive end of the floor that impressed. He has a bit of a slight frame, but that is fitting for an 18 year-old who will surely add some strength has his career continues. He looked overmatched at times on the defensive end of the floor given his lack of strength, but he is long and does a good job keeping his hands high to block shots and impact others that he can't get his hands on.



Birgander played in second division Spain last season and had limited success. He will return again this season to play for Clavijo Logrono where he will look to build on his strong FIBA performance.