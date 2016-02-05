|Team: Milano, International
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 12/09/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 17 in International 1995
|Agent: Massimo Raseni
|
High School:
Hometown: Pescara, Italy
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Italian
|Simone Fontecchio
|9
|10.6
|4.6
|1.7
|2.8
|60.0
|1.1
|1.8
|62.5
|0.6
|1.0
|55.6
|0.7
|0.8
|85.7
|0.4
|1.0
|1.4
|0.7
|0.4
|0.1
|1.0
|2.2
|
|
|
|
|
