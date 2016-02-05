|Team: Barcelona 2, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 08/03/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 40 in International 1997
|
High School:
Hometown: Belgrade, Serbia
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 6"
|200
|6' 7.25"
|8' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 6"
|200
|6' 7.25"
|8' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|ACB
|Stefan Peno
|7
|8.7
|1.1
|0.4
|2.0
|21.4
|0.4
|1.0
|42.9
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.9
|33.3
|0.3
|1.3
|1.6
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|1.0
|1.6
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|ACB
|Stefan Peno
|7
|8.7
|1.1
|0.4
|2.0
|21.4
|0.4
|1.0
|42.9
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.9
|33.3
|0.3
|1.3
|1.6
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|1.0
|1.6
|
Andrea La Torre
|
Vojislav Stojanovic
|
Andres Rico
|
Fahrudin Manjgafic
|
Stefan Peno
Stefan Peno
Height (w/ shoes): 6-6
Weight: 200
Wingspan: 6-7 1/4
Hand Width: 9 1/2
Hand Length: 8 1/2
Standing Reach: 8-3 1/2
Country: Serbia
-Peno has terrific size for a lead guard. His size helps him as a distributor in the half court and allows him to compensate for his lack of tremendous athleticism at times. While he doesn't have incredible length to match his height, his body type stacks up favorably with the likes of Brandon Roy or Greivis Vasquez.