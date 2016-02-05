Stefan Peno
Team: Barcelona 2, International
H: 6' 6"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 08/03/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 40 in International 1997
 High School:
Hometown: Belgrade, Serbia

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Hoop SummitNA6' 6"2006' 7.25"8' 3.5"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17ACBStefan Peno78.71.10.42.021.40.41.042.90.01.00.00.30.933.30.31.31.61.00.30.01.01.6
 Stefan Peno 
2015 Nike Hoop Summit: International Measurements
April 6, 2015

Stefan Peno
Height (w/ shoes): 6-6
Weight: 200
Wingspan: 6-7 1/4
Hand Width: 9 1/2
Hand Length: 8 1/2
Standing Reach: 8-3 1/2
Country: Serbia

-Peno has terrific size for a lead guard. His size helps him as a distributor in the half court and allows him to compensate for his lack of tremendous athleticism at times. While he doesn't have incredible length to match his height, his body type stacks up favorably with the likes of Brandon Roy or Greivis Vasquez.

2014 U17 World Championship Interview: Stefan Peno
August 28, 2014

