2015 Nike Hoop Summit: International Measurements April 6, 2015 Stefan Peno

Height (w/ shoes): 6-6

Weight: 200

Wingspan: 6-7 1/4

Hand Width: 9 1/2

Hand Length: 8 1/2

Standing Reach: 8-3 1/2

Country: Serbia



-Peno has terrific size for a lead guard. His size helps him as a distributor in the half court and allows him to compensate for his lack of tremendous athleticism at times. While he doesn't have incredible length to match his height, his body type stacks up favorably with the likes of Brandon Roy or Greivis Vasquez.

2014 U17 World Championship Interview: Stefan Peno August 28, 2014 Please enable Javascript to watch this video


