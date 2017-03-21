@DraftExpress

Menu
Mississippi

Terence Davis

Mississippi Sophomore
Rank: 15 in Top SEC Prospects
RCSI: 211 (2015)
Height: 6'4" (193 cm)
Weight: 201 lbs (91 kg)
Age: 20.0
Position: SG
Jerseys: #3
High School: Southaven High School (Mississippi)
Hometown: Southaven, MS
AAU: Team Thad
College: Mississippi
Current Team: Mississippi
Win - Loss: 22 - 14

Basic Per Game Stats

Season GP Min Pts 2pt 3pt FT Rebounds Ast Stl Blk TO PF
M A % M A % M A % Off Def Tot
2016/17 36 25.3 14.9 4.2 7.4 56.3% 1.4 4.1 33.3% 2.4 3.3 72.3% 1.4 3.9 5.3 1.8 1.4 0.5 2.1 3.2

Latest results

03/21/2017 66 - 74 vs Georgia Tech Georgia Tech
03/18/2017 85 - 80 at Syracuse Syracuse
03/14/2017 91 - 83 at Monmouth Monmouth
03/10/2017 72 - 73 at Arkansas Arkansas

