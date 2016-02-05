High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part Three- the Wings September 5, 2013 US Presswire



Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #21, ESPN: #59, Scout: #59, Rivals: #38



Strengths:

-Very good size for a wing. Measured 6-7 in shoes with a 6-10 wingspan

-Very good athlete. Explosive in the open floor

-Has decent shooting mechanics. Can make an open 3-pointer

-Good potential defensively with long wingspan and athleticism



Weaknesses:

-Very frail physically. Narrow frame that will likely take years to fill out

-Mediocre ball-handler. Cannot create his own shot

-Shot-selection is fairly poor. Feel for the game/experience-level looks average at best

-Lacks some toughness defensively. Gets backed down inside the paint

-Not a consistent shooter



Outlook: Long-term small forward with nice physical attributes, but very raw overall skill-set. Has upside, but needs time to get stronger and improve his ball-handling, jump-shot and feel for game. [Read Full Article]

