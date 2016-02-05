Terry Larrier
Team: Connecticut, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 8"
W: 180 lbs
Bday: 08/15/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 43 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 25 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 48
 High School: The Phelps School
Hometown: Bronx, NY

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Nike Basketball AcademyNA6' 8"1906' 10"NANANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 7"1726' 10"NANANANA
2013Kevin Durant CampNA6' 7"1726' 10"NANANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Nike Basketball AcademyNA6' 8"1906' 10"NANANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 7"1726' 10"NANANANA
2013Kevin Durant CampNA6' 7"1726' 10"NANANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAATerry Larrier426.513.55.310.848.84.37.556.71.03.330.82.03.361.51.53.55.01.80.30.52.01.5
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAATerry Larrier426.513.55.310.848.84.37.556.71.03.330.82.03.361.51.53.55.01.80.30.52.01.5

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 D.J. Wilson 
 Jordon Varnado 
 Terry Larrier 
 Brandon Sampson 
 Tyler Dorsey 
High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part Three- the Wings
September 5, 2013

US Presswire


Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: 247: #21, ESPN: #59, Scout: #59, Rivals: #38

Strengths:
-Very good size for a wing. Measured 6-7 in shoes with a 6-10 wingspan
-Very good athlete. Explosive in the open floor
-Has decent shooting mechanics. Can make an open 3-pointer
-Good potential defensively with long wingspan and athleticism

Weaknesses:
-Very frail physically. Narrow frame that will likely take years to fill out
-Mediocre ball-handler. Cannot create his own shot
-Shot-selection is fairly poor. Feel for the game/experience-level looks average at best
-Lacks some toughness defensively. Gets backed down inside the paint
-Not a consistent shooter

Outlook: Long-term small forward with nice physical attributes, but very raw overall skill-set. Has upside, but needs time to get stronger and improve his ball-handling, jump-shot and feel for game.

[Read Full Article]
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.