|Team: Connecticut, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 8"
W: 180 lbs
Bday: 08/15/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 43 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 25 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 48
|
High School: The Phelps School
Hometown: Bronx, NY
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 8"
|190
|6' 10"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 7"
|172
|6' 10"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 7"
|172
|6' 10"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Terry Larrier
|4
|26.5
|13.5
|5.3
|10.8
|48.8
|4.3
|7.5
|56.7
|1.0
|3.3
|30.8
|2.0
|3.3
|61.5
|1.5
|3.5
|5.0
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|2.0
|1.5
|
