Menu
DraftExpress - NBA Draft, NCAA/International Basketball Website. DraftExpress

Tidjan Keita

-
Profile
Height: 6'9" (206 cm)
Weight: 201 lbs (91 kg)
Age: 20.6
Position: C
Jerseys:
High School: Thetford Academy (Vermont)
Hometown: Paris, France
Agent: Gary Durrant
Current Team:
@DraftExpress