2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Small Forwards

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-6-8, but plays more point guard than small forward.

-Extremely creative with ball in hands. Led the entire competition with 10.8 assists per-40. Has a great feel for finding the open man. Extremely unselfish with excellent court vision.

-Good ball-handler. Rarely turns ball over

-Can post up a bit

-Gets in passing lanes with nice anticipation skills (2.4 steals per-40)

Weaknesses:

-Lacks quickness and explosiveness in a serious way

-Struggled badly to finish around the basket. Converted just 25% of his attempts inside the paint in the half-court at the U19s. Posted a dreadful 29% 2-point percentage overall

-Misses good looks around the rim due to his lack of explosiveness.

-Forced to settle for mid-range pull-ups when he can't turn the corner and beat his man off the dribble

-Struggles with the consistency of his outside shot. Made just 27% of 3-point attempts. Career 29% from outside

-Very upright in stance defensively. Gets beat off the dribble regularly and forced to foul.



Outlook: Rare to see a player his size with such a great basketball IQ and ability to create for others. Questionable whether he helped or hurt his team with his ball-dominant style and extreme inefficiency offensively. Difficult to see NBA potential in him with his lack of athleticism. Should make a good career in Turkey as a sort of poor man's Emir Predzlic.