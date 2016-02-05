|Team: Banvit, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 8"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 03/27/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 25 in International 1996
|
High School:
Hometown: Seyhan, Turkey
|
David Skranc
|
Vasilije Bacovic
|
Tolga Gecim
|
Petar Popovic
|
Maksim Salash
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-6-8, but plays more point guard than small forward.
-Extremely creative with ball in hands. Led the entire competition with 10.8 assists per-40. Has a great feel for finding the open man. Extremely unselfish with excellent court vision.
-Good ball-handler. Rarely turns ball over
-Can post up a bit
-Gets in passing lanes with nice anticipation skills (2.4 steals per-40)
Can handle and pass at 6-8 but not particularly quick and jumper is still inconsistent. Posts up a bit. Super creative bounce passes to cutters.
Weaknesses:
-Lacks quickness and explosiveness in a serious way
-Struggled badly to finish around the basket. Converted just 25% of his attempts inside the paint in the half-court at the U19s. Posted a dreadful 29% 2-point percentage overall
-Misses good looks around the rim due to his lack of explosiveness.
-Forced to settle for mid-range pull-ups when he can't turn the corner and beat his man off the dribble
-Struggles with the consistency of his outside shot. Made just 27% of 3-point attempts. Career 29% from outside
-Very upright in stance defensively. Gets beat off the dribble regularly and forced to foul.
Outlook: Rare to see a player his size with such a great basketball IQ and ability to create for others. Questionable whether he helped or hurt his team with his ball-dominant style and extreme inefficiency offensively. Difficult to see NBA potential in him with his lack of athleticism. Should make a good career in Turkey as a sort of poor man's Emir Predzlic.