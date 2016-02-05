Tony Carr
Team: Penn St, Freshman
H: 6' 3"
W: 198 lbs
Bday: 10/11/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 35 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 49
 High School: Roman Catholic
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014Nike Elite 1006' 1"NA1836' 4"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAATony Carr1431.711.63.710.435.62.67.235.61.13.235.63.03.487.50.64.65.34.00.90.12.62.2
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
