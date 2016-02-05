|Team: Penn St, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 3"
W: 198 lbs
Bday: 10/11/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 35 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 49
|
High School: Roman Catholic
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 1"
|NA
|183
|6' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Tony Carr
|14
|31.7
|11.6
|3.7
|10.4
|35.6
|2.6
|7.2
|35.6
|1.1
|3.2
|35.6
|3.0
|3.4
|87.5
|0.6
|4.6
|5.3
|4.0
|0.9
|0.1
|2.6
|2.2
