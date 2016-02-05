|Team: Syracuse, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 09/23/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 31 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 21 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 33
|
High School: St. Joseph HS
Hometown: Edison, NJ
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 5"
|201
|6' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 7"
|199
|6' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 5"
|6' 6.75"
|190
|6' 9"
|8' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 3.5"
|6' 5"
|179
|6' 7.5"
|8' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|185
|6' 8"
|8' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|USA Basketball
|6' 3"
|6' 4"
|214
|6' 7"
|8' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Tyus Battle
|13
|23.4
|8.5
|2.5
|6.1
|41.8
|0.7
|1.8
|37.5
|1.8
|4.2
|43.6
|1.5
|1.9
|80.0
|0.2
|1.5
|1.6
|1.5
|1.1
|0.2
|1.2
|1.8
Tyus Battle, 6-5, SG/SF, Edison, NF, Class of 2016
Mike Schmitz
Strengths
-Very developed frame. Big shoulders. Strong lower body. Not afraid of physicality on either end of the floor.
-6' 5” with a 6' 8” wingspan – solid measurements if he's able to transition into more of a SG than a SF. Measured closer to 6'7” in shoes previously.
-Good athlete. Can play above the rim in transition. Long strides.
-Excellent defender. Moves really well laterally. Aggressive defensively. Will pressure the ball and fight over screens. Multi-positional defender at the college level.
-Brings a level of toughness to the floor. Crashes the offensive glass with regularity
-Solid pull up game. Gets good rise on his jumper. Best in mid-range spots, but can make an open three.
Weaknesses
-Fairly limited ball handler. Can change speeds a little bit but is mostly limited to basic straight line drives.
-Not comfortable creating vs pressure, especially going to his left.
-Isn't quite as explosive as he looks. Struggles to finish effectively around the basket at times
-Career 40.9% from two. Doesn't get all the way to the rim as often as you would hope. Shoots a lot of pull up jumpers.
-Can make threes but has a slight hitch on his jumper. Shoots on the way down at times. Better off the dribble.
Outlook: Battle showed out as a defensive stopper type who can get out in transition and make an occasional spot three or pull up jumper. There isn't a ton to Battle's game on the offensive end, as he has quite a bit of room to improve his shot-creation skills and shooting consistency, but the Edison native will have no problem stepping into the ACC as a freshman and defending at a high level.