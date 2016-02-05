

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2015 USA Basketball NA 6' 5" 201 6' 8" NA NA NA NA 2015 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 7" 199 6' 8.5" NA NA NA NA 2014 USA Basketball 6' 5" 6' 6.75" 190 6' 9" 8' 6" NA NA NA 2013 USA Basketball 6' 3.5" 6' 5" 179 6' 7.5" 8' 6" NA NA NA 2013 USA Basketball NA 6' 3.5" 185 6' 8" 8' 6" NA NA NA 2012 USA Basketball 6' 3" 6' 4" 214 6' 7" 8' 3" NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Tyus Battle 13 23.4 8.5 2.5 6.1 41.8 0.7 1.8 37.5 1.8 4.2 43.6 1.5 1.9 80.0 0.2 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.1 0.2 1.2 1.8

USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Scouting Reports: Wings October 8, 2015 Tyus Battle, 6-5, SG/SF, Edison, NF, Class of 2016



Mike Schmitz



Strengths

-Very developed frame. Big shoulders. Strong lower body. Not afraid of physicality on either end of the floor.

-6' 5” with a 6' 8” wingspan – solid measurements if he's able to transition into more of a SG than a SF. Measured closer to 6'7” in shoes previously.

-Good athlete. Can play above the rim in transition. Long strides.

-Excellent defender. Moves really well laterally. Aggressive defensively. Will pressure the ball and fight over screens. Multi-positional defender at the college level.

-Brings a level of toughness to the floor. Crashes the offensive glass with regularity

-Solid pull up game. Gets good rise on his jumper. Best in mid-range spots, but can make an open three.



Weaknesses

-Fairly limited ball handler. Can change speeds a little bit but is mostly limited to basic straight line drives.

-Not comfortable creating vs pressure, especially going to his left.

-Isn't quite as explosive as he looks. Struggles to finish effectively around the basket at times

-Career 40.9% from two. Doesn't get all the way to the rim as often as you would hope. Shoots a lot of pull up jumpers.

-Can make threes but has a slight hitch on his jumper. Shoots on the way down at times. Better off the dribble.



Outlook: Battle showed out as a defensive stopper type who can get out in transition and make an occasional spot three or pull up jumper. There isn't a ton to Battle's game on the offensive end, as he has quite a bit of room to improve his shot-creation skills and shooting consistency, but the Edison native will have no problem stepping into the ACC as a freshman and defending at a high level. [Read Full Article]

