2016 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 12, 2016 -Vlatko Cancar is an intriguing prospect to track given his combination of size, length, and frame, along with his simple, yet effective, offensive approach. At 6' 8” in shoes with a 6' 11” wingspan, a 9' 0” standing reach, wide shoulders, and strong legs, the 19-year-old Slovenian has a nice physical profile for a combo forward. While he's not all that athletic in terms of vertical explosiveness and burst, he has solid lateral quickness and moves fluidly.



Coming off of a strong season in the Slovenian League, Cancar didn't have a huge Eurocamp in terms of production, but he showed that he has a projectable skill set for a role player. Most of Cancar's offensive game centers around his jumper, which displays soft touch and sound shooting mechanics out to the 3-point line, where he shot over 40% last season, even if the trajectory is a bit flat. The Koper-Cadistria native possesses a strong feel for the game and rarely plays outside of himself. He can attack a closeout with some fluidity, although he doesn't have much off the dribble game at this stage. Cancar lacks the elite burst to beat wings off the dribble, and can be a bit passive in his approach. He'll also have to continue to develop more ways to finish over length at the rim given his average explosiveness.



Defensively, Cancar has some tools to work with. He's long and has solid feet in spurts, but when out on an island he struggles a bit to keep quicker wings in front. His offensive passivity also translates to the defensive end at times, where he's not overly physical and could use a bit more toughness on the glass. Cancar has some limitations, but at 19 years old, his physical tools along with his shooting and role player potential make him worth following as he continues to progress within the Olimpija Ljubljana system. [Read Full Article]

