|Team: Paulistano, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 189 lbs
Bday: 06/30/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 96 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 3 in International 1996
|Agent: Jason Ranne
|
High School:
Hometown: Mogi Guacu, Brazil
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 5.5"
|189
|6' 10"
|8' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 5.5"
|189
|6' 10"
|8' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|
Ognjen Jaramaz
|
Lucas Dias
|
Wesley Alves Da Silva
|
Malik Pope
|
Nik Slavica
Jonathan Givony
The oldest player on either roster, "Mogi's" week got off to somewhat of a slow start as he was hampered by the language barrier and a bruised foot he suffered on the first day of practice. He improved day by day and finished up very strong in the actual game, having one of the better showings among the international players, with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in 22 minutes of action.
Height (w/ shoes): 6-6.5
Weight: 189
Wingspan: 6-10
Hand Length:: 8.5
Hand Width: 8.25
Standing Reach: : 8-7.5
Country: : Brazil
Possessing nice size for a wing and the length to play some small forward, Mogi lacks a degree of physical strength, but measured as expected here, the first data point we have for him.
Another player we'll be keeping a close eye on next month in Portland is Brazilian wing Wesley Alves Da Silva, who goes simply by “Mogi” in his native country, because of the town he was born in.
Mogi had a tremendous showing this past summer at the adidas Nations camp in Los Angeles, leading all attendees in scoring and per-minute scoring at 23.8 points per game, and also opened some eyes at the U18 FIBA Americas Tournament in Colorado Springs in June of 2014. Disappointingly, he has had a tough time getting off the bench for his club team in Brazil, Paulistano, this season, as they are among the strongest in the league sitting in second place in the NBB with a 19-7 record. The 6'7 wing has impressive physical tools and demonstrates strong potential defensively, operating off the ball and in the open court. His skill-level and basketball IQ is still lagging behind his athleticism, though, so it will be very interesting to see how he fares in this setting, where he'll be the oldest player on the roster. Born in 1996, Da Silva could have already been in last year's draft, so a strong outing in Portland could very well lead him to make himself eligible this spring.
Mike Schmitz
Strengths:
-Very good size for a wing. Not yet physically developed, but has a big frame with a lot of room for growth. Long arms, big hands.
-Led Adidas Nations in PER (31) and points per 40 minutes (33.9)
-Very good athlete who can play above the rim in transition and the half court.
-Prolific in transition. Fills the lanes hard. Really good body control. Uses eurosteps.
-Creative finisher. Shot 67.4% from two on 20.6 attempts per 40 minutes pace adjusted. Doesn't shy away from contact. Gets to the free throw line.
-Long strides. Can straight line attack.
-Tremendous defender. Pressures the ball. Active hands. Makes plays off the ball.
-Plays with extremely high intensity and energy. Emotional player.
-Crashes the offensive glass. Not afraid to throw his body around.
-Moves really well off the ball. Doesn't stand in the corner. Always finds himself around the ball.
-Struggles from the perimeter but mechanics aren't broken. Hasn't had much coaching. Has recently made some tweaks to his shooting that could pay off long term
-Has improved as a passer. Not quite as wild as he's been in the past.
Weaknesses:
-Very limited ball handler. Carries the ball regularly. Struggles to create offense in the half court.
-Not a consistent threat to make shots from the perimeter. Doesn't have great natural touch. Career 16/50 (32%) 3P% in 1100 minutes. 3-pointers make up a very small fraction (14%) of his overall field goal attempts thus far in career
-No pull up game. Uncomfortable taking jump shots off the bounce.
-Right hand dominant, especially around the rim.
-Still has a tendency to get out of control and force up wild shots in the paint. Developing feel and passing ability.
-Room to add weight on his frame but is still fairly thin.
Outlook:
Albeit against some of the lesser teams at the camp, Wesley Da Silva (also called: Wesley Alves Da Silva) was one of the most productive players at Adidas Nations. He hasn't changed all that much since we first evaluated him at the 2014 FIBA Americas in Colorado Springs, but it's hard not to like his combination of physical tools, athleticism, defense, and non-stop motor. It remains to be seen where Da Silva will end up next season (some rumors indicate he may be moving to Spain), but he's without a doubt worth tracking as he continues to work on developing a consistent jumper, filling out his frame and tightening up his ball skills.