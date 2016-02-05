|Team: Zheijang GL, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 190 lbs
Bday: 10/25/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 35 in International 1997
|
High School:
Hometown: Hebei, China
|
Zhao is an athletic wing who gets a bit wild at times, but who can really put points on the board in a hurry, and has terrific instincts for putting the ball in the basket and getting in the passing lanes. A capable shot creator and shooter who excels in the open floor, scouts will be looking to see if he's developed as a defender and passer. Scoring 22 points per game at the U17s last summer, he scored efficiently (51% 2P, 39% 3P, 7 free throw attempts) and was a big reason why China was able to make the quarterfinals. He also is a unique and important talent for Chinese basketball.[Read Full Article]