Youssoufa Fall
Team: Poitiers, International
H: 7' 4"
W: 275 lbs
Bday: 12/01/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 6 in International 1995
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
 High School:
Hometown: Dakar, Senegal

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp7' 2.75"7' 3.75"2757' 6.5"9' 9"NANANA
2016 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three
June 12, 2016

Massive French center Youssoufa Fall didn't participate in the athletic testing portion of the Eurocamp, but his measurements were just as impressive as expected. Officially measured at 7'3.75 in shoes at 275 pounds with a 7'6.5 wingspan, Fall is one of the largest players in our database all-time. His 9'9 standing reach now stands as the top mark we've ever come across. Fall was forced to sit out most of the camp after a painful toe injury he suffered early on in the camp and reaggravated using the camp-issued footgear.

European Dispatch: Getting to Know Le Mans' trio of 7-footers
February 22, 2016

Youssoufa Fall – Quite a sight to behold, Fall is an absolute giant of a human being, measuring 7'3 without shoes with a monstrous 7'8 wingspan and freakishly big hands, which he uses to engulf basketballs like a tennis ball. He's added nearly 50 pounds to his frame since arriving in France, and looks like he can continue to get even stronger. While he looks somewhat awkward with his movements at times, he has very nimble feet and moves extremely well overall for someone his size. Very raw offensively, Fall averages a little over 3 blocks per-40 minutes in senior competition (Pro A and EuroCup, using his solid timing and long reach, and ups that to nearly 4.5 in junior competition, called the “Espoirs league” in France. He's also a huge presence on the glass, hauling down 11.5 rebounds per-40 minutes in senior competition and 17.2 in the Espoirs. Highly competitive, Fall has good hands, and a solid feel for the game, so there is hope he can continue to develop his offensive game as he gains more experience in time. The fact that he's mobile, can catch pretty much everything thrown his way, and finish plays around the rim without even needing to jump, obviously helps.

