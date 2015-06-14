|Team: Buducnost, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 7' 0"
W: 250 lbs
Bday: 04/01/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 19 in International 1996
|Agent: Zoran Savic
|
High School:
Hometown: Niksic, Montenegro
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 10.5"
|6' 11.75"
|250
|7' 2"
|9' 1.5"
|NA
|23.5
|28.5
|2015
|Eurocamp
|6' 10.5"
|6' 11.5"
|233
|7' 1.75"
|9' 1.5"
|NA
|22.5
|26.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Eurocup
|Zoran Nikolic
|8
|16.3
|4.8
|2.1
|4.9
|43.6
|2.1
|4.9
|43.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.0
|50.0
|2.1
|1.9
|4.0
|1.0
|0.4
|0.6
|1.8
|2.4
|2016/17
|Adriatic
|Zoran Nikolic
|15
|17.9
|6.2
|2.7
|4.4
|60.6
|2.7
|4.3
|61.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.9
|2.1
|41.9
|1.7
|3.2
|4.9
|1.1
|1.0
|1.1
|1.9
|3.1
|
Jose Vildoza
|
Waly Niang
|
Zoran Nikolic
|
Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot
|
Ywen Smock
(Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox)[Read Full Article]