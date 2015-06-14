Zoran Nikolic
Team: Buducnost, International
H: 7' 0"
W: 250 lbs
Bday: 04/01/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 19 in International 1996
Agent: Zoran Savic
 High School:
Hometown: Niksic, Montenegro

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 10.5"6' 11.75"2507' 2"9' 1.5"NA23.528.5
2015Eurocamp6' 10.5"6' 11.5"2337' 1.75"9' 1.5"NA22.526.5
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17EurocupZoran Nikolic816.34.82.14.943.62.14.943.60.00.0 0.51.050.02.11.94.01.00.40.61.82.4
2016/17AdriaticZoran Nikolic1517.96.22.74.460.62.74.361.50.00.10.00.92.141.91.73.24.91.11.01.11.93.1
adidas Eurocamp Interviews: Diego Flaccadori and Zoran Nikolic
June 14, 2015

