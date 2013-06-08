Zylan Cheatham
Team: San Diego St, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 7"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 11/17/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 85 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 19 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 76
 High School: Westwind Academy
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 7.5"2026' 11.5"NANANANA
2013Big Man Skills AcadNA6' 7.5"2026' 11.5"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAZylan Cheatham1127.311.53.76.755.43.56.356.50.20.540.03.84.977.82.44.56.81.41.00.71.52.4
 Eric Paschall 
 Quinndary Weatherspoon 
 Zylan Cheatham 
 James Thompson 
 Horace Spencer 
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
