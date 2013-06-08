|Team: San Diego St, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 11/17/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 85 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 19 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 76
|
High School: Westwind Academy
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 7.5"
|202
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Big Man Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 7.5"
|202
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Zylan Cheatham
|11
|27.3
|11.5
|3.7
|6.7
|55.4
|3.5
|6.3
|56.5
|0.2
|0.5
|40.0
|3.8
|4.9
|77.8
|2.4
|4.5
|6.8
|1.4
|1.0
|0.7
|1.5
|2.4
|
