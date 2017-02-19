



Dino Radoncic vs Unicaja Malaga U-18 - Matchup Video by: Bogdan Karaicic February 19, 2017 Dino Radoncic is a Montenegrin wing who was recently named MVP of the Adidas Next Generation Tournament in Coin, Spain. Behind an ANGT-high PER of 46.1 Radoncic led Real Madrid to the tournament championship game where the Spanish powerhouse beat host team Unicaja Malaga, 72-60. The 6' 8” wing went for 37 points in the final, the fifth-highest point total ever in a single ANGT game – first on the all-time list is Phoenix Suns forward Dragan Bender.



Thanks to his monster game Radoncic joins the likes of Luigi Datome (40 points), Alessandro Gentile (38 points), Dario Saric (34 points) and Jonas Jonas Valanciunas (33 points) on the ANGT single-game scoring list.



Throughout the tournament Radoncic showed off his smooth lefty shooting stroke by knocking down 78% of his 3-point attempts (11-of-14), making an array of shots both off the dribble and off the catch.



Overall Radoncic averaged 19.3 points in just 23 minutes per game, showing that he's more than just a shooter, as he was seen operating in the post and creating for his teammates off the dribble – 4.5 assists per 40.



On the flip side, Radoncic has room to improve on the defensive end. He showed some solid defensive flashes but he doesn't use his strong 6' 8” frame all that well, isn't overly quick-footed and can up his intensity at times.



At the ripe age of 18 years old Radoncic is definitely prospect to follow moving forward as his extremely productive ANGT in Coin will certainly help his stock as he continues to develop in Madrid.



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress.



Feedback for this article may be sent to bogdan@draftexpress.com .





