European Dispatch: Getting to Know Le Mans' trio of 7-footers February 22, 2016 Jonathan Jeanne – Nothing short of a freak physically, Jeanne has outrageous size and length (7'2 without shoes, with a 7'7 wingspan) to go along with impressive fluidity and agility for a player his size. His skill-set is extremely unique for a 7-footer, as he handles the ball impressively in both the half-court and full-court, and has range out to the 3-point line, even shockingly being capable of making pull-up jumpers off isolation plays. Defensively, he moves his feet well and has obvious potential with his combination of mobility, size and length, even if he's far from being a polished player here. Only 18 years old, Jeanne is just starting to come into his own as a basketball player and has a world of upside to tap into as his body fills out and he continues to mature on and off the court. He has a gregarious personality and showed quite a bit of interest in discussing the merits of his draft prospect peers on both sides of the ocean, which is not very common in our experience.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

Analyzing the Top International NBA Prospects, #5: Jonathan Jeanne December 8, 2015



Strengths:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Weaknesses:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us. [Read Full Article]

FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Centers August 10, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has tremendous height for a center at around 7-2 in shoes

-Has an incredible 7-6 ½ wingspan that would rank him among the longest players in the NBA right off the bat

-Very fluid and mobile. Can play above the rim with ease. Runs floor well. Covers ground nicely. Can get to places on the court (around the basket) that very few players on the planet can

-Very skilled for a player his size, particularly his age

-A consistent presence on the offensive glass. Has soft hands. Averaged 5.8 offensive rebounds per-40 at U18s. Career 5.5 in FIBA competition

-Can handle the ball a bit, even in open court. Long strides

-Has a nice looking jumper (from waist up) and should be able to develop into a capable shooter in time

-Excellent footwork and body control with back to the basket. Can score inside the post, sometimes from long vantage points

-Impressive touch around the basket

-Good feel for the game. Can find open man cutting to the rim

-Tremendous potential defensively with combination of height, length and mobility

-Very good shot-blocker. 3.5 blocks per-40 at U18s. Career 3.5 in FIBA competition. Rotates and protects the basket

-Steps out quickly and impressively on pick and roll. Extremely mobile.

-Shows some potential switching out on perimeter. Can move feet with small, choppy steps. Uses length to contest shots impressively

-Gets in passing lanes frequently (3.1 at U18s, 2.7 career)



Weaknesses:

-Frame is very frail. Still many years away from reaching physical maturity.

-Lower body in particular is very thin

-Has high hips, which affects his balance

-Gets backed down frequently in the low post.

-Average defensive rebounder

-Shot just 50% from 2-point range at U18s. Not as good of a finisher as you'd expect around the basket with his combination of size, length and athleticism. Lacks a degree of strength and toughness inside the paint. Career 3.5 free throw attempts per-40 and 50% 2P% at FIBA and ANGT level.

-Does a poor job of drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line

-Shows potential with his jumper, but struggled badly to convert at U18s. Hit just 1/12 jumpers at the competition. Rushes his shot at times, doesn't always display great balance. Contorts body sideways on release

-Career 26/45 (58%) FT% in 31 games



Outlook: Raw, developing prospect with huge upside. Has rare physical tools to go along with a versatile skill-set on both ends of the floor. Signed a contract with Le Mans in Pro A and will likely spend most of his time in the Espoirs league next season. Has clear-cut NBA upside with a chance to be a very high draft pick if he continues to develop accordingly. [Read Full Article]

Jonathan Jeanne 2015 FIBA U18 European Championship Interview July 29, 2015 An interview with 7-2 French big man Jonathan Jeanne at the 2015 FIBA U18 European Championship in Volos, Greece.



More FIBA U18 European Championship Content:

-Leon Kratzer Interview

-Isaiah Hartenstein Interview

-Tadas Sedekerskis Interview

-Frank Ntilikina Interview

-Verners Kohs Interview

-Kostja Mushidi Interview

-Lauri Markkanen Interview Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

Nike International Junior Tournament Belgrade 2014 Scouting Reports March 7, 2014 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has great height and length

-Very mobile for a player his size

-Surprisingly skilled for where he's at in his development. Scored 19 points per-40 shooting 77% for 2.

-Can step outside and make an outside shot with excellent touch

-Very fundamentally sound

-Shows nice footwork and some post moves, just too frail to execute them against contact on a regular basis

-Very good feel for the game. Makes extra pass. Smart outlets

-Looks competitive and hard-working



Weaknesses:

-Incredibly frail, particularly in the lower body. Many many years away from physical maturity

-Very raw prospect. Struggles badly to play through contact.

-Extremely poor rebounder. 4.7 rebounds per-40. Did not block a single shot or draw a free throw in his 60 minutes on the court

-Can't stay on the court for very long



Outlook: A long ways away from making serious contributions at most levels of competition, but he's just a baby at 16 years old. Shows some very interesting potential that simply can't be taught with his size, length and budding offensive skill-level, provided he's developed carefully. INSEP's track record in that regard isn't the best, though. How much weight he can add to his frame long-term? [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets https//t.co/qoVCfkH6oM

2015-12-08 14:26:01 DraftExpress: New on DX Analyzing the Top International NBA Prospects#5 7'2 French PF\/C Jonathan Jeanne https//t.co/9OgvdZ6a3s 2015-12-08 14:26:01