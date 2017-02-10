



Jonathan Jeanne vs Chalons-en-Champagne - Matchup Video by: Bogdan Karaicic February 10, 2017 Bogdan Karaicic takes a closer look at Jonathan Jeanne's 8 point, 6 rebound performance against Chalons-Reims in the French first division (Pro A).



This game represented somewhat of a breakthrough for Jeanne, who has been struggling to get any type of consistent opportunity to show his talent in the first division of France over the past two seasons. Jeanne has spent almost all of his time playing in the very weak Espoirs (junior) league, but was recently loaned by Le Mans to Nancy, who are struggling for survival in a relegation battle.



This was a move in the right direction for Jeanne, and NBA teams will be monitoring his progress closely over the rest of the season to try and understand how far away he is from being able to contribute at their level, and what kind of role he might play in the 2017 NBA Draft.



It is important to remember that at 19.6 years old, Jeanne is younger than some of the NCAA freshmen who will be picked in the first round of this year's draft, and standing 7'2 with such a narrow frame, it will take him longer than most to reach physical maturation.



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.



