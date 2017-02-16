



Jayson Tatum - Iso Machine by: Mike Schmitz February 16, 2017 Duke freshman forward and potential top five draft pick Jayson Tatum exploded for a career-high 28 points (on only 12 shots, 6-for-7 from three) against a tough Virginia defense on Thursday. At 6' 8” with a prototypical NBA frame Tatum's ability to create his own offense both from the perimeter and from the high, mid, and low post makes him a matchup nightmare, especially when he's at the four.



Tatum still has room to improve his playmaking, efficiency, 3-point consistency and finishing ability on the offensive end but he's proven himself as arguably the most polished isolation scorer in the 2017 NBA Draft. Take a look at how Tatum has been able to find success in isolation and post up situations so far this season:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.[/p]

Jayson Tatum Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 8"

Weight: 204 lbs.

Birthday: 03/03/1998

18 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Chaminade College Prep

Current Team: Duke , Freshman

Positions:

Current: SF,

NBA: SF,

Possible: SF

Quick Stats:

16.3 Pts, 7.1 Rebs, 2.0 Asts





