Nike Hoop Summit Scouting Reports: Wings April 12, 2016 Jonathan Givony



Jayson Tatum had somewhat of an up and down week in Portland, as he was able to showcase his excellent scoring instincts and very high-skill level, but struggled at times to fit into the team concept USA Basketball was trying to implement.



Sam Forencich/USA Basketball



Tatum has very good size for the wing, standing 6'8 with a 6'11 wingspan and a tremendous frame that continues to fill out nicely. He is more smooth than he is explosive as an athlete, even if he'll surprise you at times with his ability to finish around the rim in transition.



Tatum loves to operate in mid-range spots, where he often looks to overhandle and showcase his polished footwork, ball-handling ability, and very soft touch. He tends to overuse his dribble at this stage of his development, pulling up off a single bounce instead of taking wide open catch and shoot jumpers for example. He's very effective at making tough shots off the dribble, as he creates separation wonderfully, but seems to overcomplicate matters unnecessarily at times, leading to inefficient play.



Tatum struggled to finish around the rim in traffic at times throughout the week, particularly driving left, and didn't look all that interested in shooting 3-pointers either, preferring to operate in the mid-range area instead.



He wasn't the most willing passer on the team this week by any stretch, really looking for his own offense almost exclusively at times, even though he can execute some really creative passes when he shows the inclination.



Defensively, Tatum doesn't always show great intensity at this stage, but is capable of being very disruptive when locked in. He has both the tools, and the instincts to be a real playmaker in the passing lanes and as a shot-blocker, but will need to show better desire to utilize them more frequently.



Tatum is undoubtedly a tremendous talent who will benefit substantially from the jump in competition and coaching he'll find at the college level. He has all the tools to be an incredibly versatile player, but is still figuring out how to make the most of them at this stage.

2016 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements April 8, 2016 Height (w/ shoes): 6-8.25

Weight: 204

Wingspan: 6'11

Standing Reach: 8-10.5

Like Jackson, Tatum's measurements line up with the data we've received in the past. The thought was that the talented small forward may have some growing left to do when he first shot up to 6'8 two years ago, but that hasn't been the case to this point. Nonetheless, Tatum has good size for his position at any level, even if his frame is still developing.



2016 McDonald's All-American Interviews: Tatum, Bolden, Jones, Guy March 31, 2016 Please enable Javascript to watch this video



USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Scouting Reports: Wings October 8, 2015 Jayson Tatum, 6-7, SG/SF, St. Louis, MO, Class of 2016



Mike Schmitz



Strengths

-Nice size and length for a wing at 6' 7” with a 6' 10” wingspan

-Continues to make progress on his body – 206 pounds of lean muscle. Has gained 15 pounds since he weighed in at 191 pounds before the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship, and 40 pounds in the past three years. Big shoulders.

-Very good athlete who displays excellent fluidity and can play above the rim both in transition and the half court. Extremely agile and coordinated. Great body control.

-Elite skill level for his age.

-Comfortable ball handler who's capable of bringing the ball up and operating out of pick and roll. Not overly advanced but changes speeds smoothly. Very good burst.

-Mid-range killer. Elite footwork. Sports a high release with very good rotation. Creates separation with step backs and a slight lean on his jumper. Uses pivots.

-Impressive mid-post package. Uses spin moves, up and unders, turnaround jumpers over either shoulder.

-Should develop into an above average spot-up 3-point shooter in time given his mechanics.

-Has the tools to be a very solid defender



Weaknesses

-Very skilled but can be a bit of a ball stopper. Relies a bit too much on 1-on-1 isolations.

-Can be somewhat predictable at times. Has a tendency to catch on the perimeter, drive left, and either take a two-dribble pull up or go into a brief post up and eventually take a mid-range pull up while drifting to his left.

- Not the most willing passer. Has some vision but wants to score. Gives it up when he has to, and isn't overly creative with his passes.

-Isn't all that comfortable taking (and making) catch and shoot threes with regularity. Very solid mechanics just needs to improve his shot preparation and the speed of his release. It's more about developing a catch and shoot mindset instead of immediately dribbling and trying to get to mid-range spots.

-Hasn't completely tapped into his defensive potential quite yet.

-Fairly quiet on the floor. Not the most vocal player.



Outlook: Tatum took the Mini-Camp by storm early and often as he thoroughly dominated the first session, sporting an improved frame, added explosiveness and the skill set that scouts and coaches alike have become accustomed to seeing. When Tatum was rolling, he did virtually whatever he wanted on the floor and looked the part of a potential #1 overall pick. As the camp progressed, however, Tatum began to show some small holes in his game – namely spot shooting and shot selection. The 2016 Duke commit proved that he still has some areas of his game to improve upon, but there's no doubting his physical profile, skill level and production at the highest level. Tatum should be a significant contributor in the ACC once he steps foot on campus and is likely to be a very high pick whenever he decides to enter the draft.



2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Small Forwards July 9, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Great size for a wing at 6-8 in shoes. 200 pound frame that will fill out nicely in time

-Incredibly fluid and mobile athlete. Silky smooth

-Quick jumper. Surprises you with his ability to get up and make plays around the rim. Way more explosive than you'd expect on first glance

-Tremendous ball-handler in open court. Huge weapon in transition. Ignites the break on regular basis

-Shows nice potential in pick and roll and isolation situations

-Can make shots with feet set and off the dribble. Hit 40% of 3-point attempts on limited number of attempts at U19s. Career 76% free throw shooter already

-Great feel for getting in the passing lanes. 3.2 steals per 40. Also shows terrific anticipation skills for blocks (1.5 per-40)

-Two years younger than much of the competition as a 1998-born player.



Weaknesses:

-Doesn't know how to use his tools consistently in the half-court at the moment

-Can't always finish everything he creates around the basket. Lacks a degree of strength and toughness. Shies away from contact at times. Made just 35% of attempts inside the paint in the half-court

-Barely got to free throw line at U19s

-Needs to improve the quickness of his release on jump-shot, both with feet set and off the dribble.

-Career 28% 3-point shooter. Will become a good shooter in time, but not automatic quite yet



Outlook: Superbly talented wing player with a terrific skill-level and feel for the game. Effortless athlete for whom everything comes easy.



See Also: Jayson Tatum Interview at U19 World Championship



2015 USA Basketball U19 Measurements Released June 15, 2015 -Jayson Tatum has grown nearly three inches and added 25 pounds to his frame since his first USA Basketball experience as a 14-year old three years ago. Tatum isn't quite as long as Otto Porter, but at 6'8 in shoes with a 200 pound frame and 6'10.5 wingspan shares some similarities physically with the Wizards small forward who measured 6'8.5 in shoes with a 200-pound frame and 7'1.5 wingspan in 2013 at the NBA Draft Combine. Only 17 years old, Tatum could conceivably continue to grow in the coming years.


