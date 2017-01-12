 


Joel Berry vs N.C. State - Matchup Video
by: Julian Applebome
January 12, 2017
Julian Applebome takes a closer look at Joel Berry's 19 point, 5 rebound, 5 assist, 2 steal performance in just 23 minutes, against highly regarded point guard prospect Dennis Smith. Berry shot an efficient 6-10 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line.

Berry, a former McDonald's All-American, has fully embraced his new role as leader and go-to guy for top-10 ranked North Carolina. He played a fairly minor role as a freshman, and then shared point guard duties as a sophomore with senior and eventual second round pick Marcus Paige, helping the Tar Heels reach the NCAA Tournament Championship game.

Now a junior, and with the keys to the offense in his hands, Berry is having a tremendous season, averaging a stellar 21 points, 5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per-40, shooting 60% for 2, 42% for 3 and 92% from the free throw line.

Questions abound about his just-decent size (6'0 in shoes), length (6'3 wingspan) and athleticism, as well as the fact that he's a year old for his class (turning 22 in April). Berry is doing what he can to answer those with tremendous productivity, a high intensity level defensively, and strong games against all the best point guards he's faced thus far. Continuing to win games is the best thing he can do heading into a tough decision in store for him regarding the 2017 NBA Draft, where he'll find a crowded group of much younger point guards.



Julian Applebome is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
 

Feedback for this article may be sent to Julian@draftexpress.com .

 

Joel Berry
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 185 lbs.
Birthday: 04/01/1995
21 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Lake Highland Prep
Current Team: North Carolina , Junior
Positions:
Current: PG,
NBA: PG,
Possible: PG
Quick Stats:
16.1 Pts, 3.8 Rebs, 4.6 Asts


Dennis Smith
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 195 lbs.
Birthday: 11/25/1997
19 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Trinity Christian
Current Team: N.C. State , Freshman
Positions:
Current: PG,
NBA: PG,
Possible: PG
Quick Stats:
18.8 Pts, 4.1 Rebs, 6.2 Asts


Marcus Paige
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 164 lbs.
Birthday: 09/11/1993
23 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Linn-Mar
Previous Team: Salt Lake City , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 2, Pick #25 in 2016 Draft
by the Jazz
Positions:
Current: PG,
NBA: PG,
Possible: PG
Quick Stats:
13.5 Pts, 2.8 Rebs, 2.0 Asts


© 2017 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.