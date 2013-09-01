Joel Berry
Joel Berry
Team: North Carolina, Junior
H: 6' 0"
W: 185 lbs
Bday: 04/01/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 48 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 36 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 22
 High School: Lake Highland Prep
Hometown: Apopka, FL

YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014Hoop SummitNA6' 0"1856' 3.25"7' 8"NANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 0"1886' 3"NANANANA
2013PG Skills AcadNA6' 0"1886' 3"NANANANA
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJoel Berry1127.015.04.79.549.52.74.757.72.04.841.53.53.892.90.43.53.84.81.30.01.92.4
2014 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Measurements
April 12, 2014

Joel Berry
Weight: 185 lbs.
Height (w/ shoes): 6'0"
Wingspan: 6'3.25"
Standing Reach: 7'8”

High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part One - the Guards
August 31, 2013

US Presswire


Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: 247: #18, ESPN: #14, Scout: #22, Rivals: #26
Committed to North Carolina

Strengths:
-Strong frame
-Possesses good quickness and change of speeds
-Very effective in transition
-Terrific passer. Likes to get others involved and shows good creativity doing so
-Intelligent player with a strong feel for the game
-Capable outside shooter. Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble
-Uses strong frame to advantage. Can post up a bit. Likes to body up opponents to create space to get shot off. Takes hits around the rim

Weaknesses
-Undersized. Only measured 6-0 in shoes at the Lebron James Academy
-Lack of size hampers him at times around the basket. Does not possess elite explosiveness. 2-point percentage is not very high
-Settles for long 2-pointers. Could stand to become more efficient offensively
-Doesn't shoot a ton of 3-pointers. Inconsistent from outside at times

Outlook: Very mature point guard who finds a nice balance between passing and scoring. An inch or two undersized and not freakishly athletic enough to be considered a top shelf prospect long-term, but possesses all kinds of intangibles that should endear him to NBA scouts after a few years in college.

High School Class of 2014: Elite Prospect Scouting Reports, Part One
September 27, 2012

Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #14, Scout: #17, Rivals: #25, 24/7: #27

Strengths:
-Solid frame. Good athlete
-True point guard
-Great floor presence. Leads the team. Wants to make others better
-Unselfish player. Terrific passer. Has a knack for getting teammates good shots
-Very good ball-handler. Strong first step. Can drive left or right
-Can create for himself and others. Gets to the basket. Can play above the rim at times
-Excellent decision maker. Doesn't hesitate in anything he does
-Has no qualms about playing strong defense. Gets in a low stance. Moves feet. Plays with good effort
-Expression never changes. Great court demeanor

Weaknesses:
-A little on the small side. Listed by most at 6-0
-Not a consistent outside shooter yet. Mechanics are not great
-Will he be able to finish inside the lane against better defenses in college?
-Needs to improve his floater

Outlook: Impressive young prospect. Pure point guard with seemingly outstanding intangibles. Shows a great knack for making others better already at a young age. Can score and defend a bit too. How much will his size hold him back long-term?

Highlights:

