|Team: North Carolina, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 0"
W: 185 lbs
Bday: 04/01/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 48 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 36 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 22
|
High School: Lake Highland Prep
Hometown: Apopka, FL
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 0"
|185
|6' 3.25"
|7' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 0"
|188
|6' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 0"
|188
|6' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 0"
|185
|6' 3.25"
|7' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 0"
|188
|6' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 0"
|188
|6' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Joel Berry
|11
|27.0
|15.0
|4.7
|9.5
|49.5
|2.7
|4.7
|57.7
|2.0
|4.8
|41.5
|3.5
|3.8
|92.9
|0.4
|3.5
|3.8
|4.8
|1.3
|0.0
|1.9
|2.4
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Joel Berry
|11
|27.0
|15.0
|4.7
|9.5
|49.5
|2.7
|4.7
|57.7
|2.0
|4.8
|41.5
|3.5
|3.8
|92.9
|0.4
|3.5
|3.8
|4.8
|1.3
|0.0
|1.9
|2.4
|
Semi Ojeleye
|
Marcus Foster
|
Joel Berry
|
B.J. Tyson
|
Gary Clark
Joel Berry
Weight: 185 lbs.
Height (w/ shoes): 6'0"
Wingspan: 6'3.25"
Standing Reach: 7'8”
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #14, Scout: #17, Rivals: #25, 24/7: #27
Strengths:
-Solid frame. Good athlete
-True point guard
-Great floor presence. Leads the team. Wants to make others better
-Unselfish player. Terrific passer. Has a knack for getting teammates good shots
-Very good ball-handler. Strong first step. Can drive left or right
-Can create for himself and others. Gets to the basket. Can play above the rim at times
-Excellent decision maker. Doesn't hesitate in anything he does
-Has no qualms about playing strong defense. Gets in a low stance. Moves feet. Plays with good effort
-Expression never changes. Great court demeanor
Weaknesses:
-A little on the small side. Listed by most at 6-0
-Not a consistent outside shooter yet. Mechanics are not great
-Will he be able to finish inside the lane against better defenses in college?
-Needs to improve his floater
Outlook: Impressive young prospect. Pure point guard with seemingly outstanding intangibles. Shows a great knack for making others better already at a young age. Can score and defend a bit too. How much will his size hold him back long-term?
Highlights: