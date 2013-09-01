2014 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Measurements April 12, 2014 Joel Berry

Weight: 185 lbs.

Height (w/ shoes): 6'0"

Wingspan: 6'3.25"

High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part One - the Guards August 31, 2013



Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #18, ESPN: #14, Scout: #22, Rivals: #26

Committed to North Carolina



Strengths:

-Strong frame

-Possesses good quickness and change of speeds

-Very effective in transition

-Terrific passer. Likes to get others involved and shows good creativity doing so

-Intelligent player with a strong feel for the game

-Capable outside shooter. Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble

-Uses strong frame to advantage. Can post up a bit. Likes to body up opponents to create space to get shot off. Takes hits around the rim



Weaknesses

-Undersized. Only measured 6-0 in shoes at the

-Lack of size hampers him at times around the basket. Does not possess elite explosiveness. 2-point percentage is not very high

-Settles for long 2-pointers. Could stand to become more efficient offensively

-Doesn't shoot a ton of 3-pointers. Inconsistent from outside at times



Outlook: Very mature point guard who finds a nice balance between passing and scoring. An inch or two undersized and not freakishly athletic enough to be considered a top shelf prospect long-term, but possesses all kinds of intangibles that should endear him to NBA scouts after a few years in college. [Read Full Article]

Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #14, Scout: #17, Rivals: #25, 24/7: #27



Strengths:

-Solid frame. Good athlete

-True point guard

-Great floor presence. Leads the team. Wants to make others better

-Unselfish player. Terrific passer. Has a knack for getting teammates good shots

-Very good ball-handler. Strong first step. Can drive left or right

-Can create for himself and others. Gets to the basket. Can play above the rim at times

-Excellent decision maker. Doesn't hesitate in anything he does

-Has no qualms about playing strong defense. Gets in a low stance. Moves feet. Plays with good effort

-Expression never changes. Great court demeanor



Weaknesses:

-A little on the small side. Listed by most at 6-0

-Not a consistent outside shooter yet. Mechanics are not great

-Will he be able to finish inside the lane against better defenses in college?

-Needs to improve his floater



Outlook: Impressive young prospect. Pure point guard with seemingly outstanding intangibles. Shows a great knack for making others better already at a young age. Can score and defend a bit too. How much will his size hold him back long-term?



Highlights:



