|Team: N.C. State, Freshman
|
H: 6' 3"
W: 195 lbs
Bday: 11/25/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Pick: 2 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 2 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 2 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 1 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 7
|
High School: Trinity Christian
Hometown: Fayetteville, NC
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 0.5"
|6' 1.5"
|175
|6' 3"
|8' 1"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 2"
|NA
|160
|6' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Dennis Smith
|13
|33.6
|18.9
|6.1
|13.4
|45.4
|4.3
|8.9
|48.3
|1.8
|4.5
|39.7
|5.0
|6.2
|80.2
|0.3
|3.4
|3.7
|6.3
|1.9
|0.4
|2.8
|1.9
|
Mike Schmitz kicks off our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the ACC with a video scouting report of the #1 prospect in the conference, N.C. State's Dennis Smith.
#10) Dennis Smith, 6'2, Point Guard, 18.6 years old, United States, N.C. State
EWA: .4
PER: 22.6
TS%: 47.8%
11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 1-2 3P% 2-6 FT%, 47.1 FG%
Although ranked tenth on this list, Dennis Smith was one of the top names to watch at last week's Adidas Nations. One year removed from a torn ACL at last years Adidas Nations, Smith looked back in full force, and put his name back in the conversation as one of the potential top picks in next years draft if he chooses to go that direction. Smith enrolled at N.C. State last season, but has yet to play a game at the college level, and will likely be given the keys to Mark Gottfried's offense this season.
An interview with 6-3 point guard Dennis Smith at the 2015 adidas Nations in Los Angeles. Read his scouting report here.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Has outstanding physical tools for a point guard—very good size, strength and athleticism
-Incredible athlete. Gets to wherever he wants on the floor. Lightning quick first step. Changes speeds amazingly well. Finishes above the rim with ease.
-Very good ball-handler
-Difficult to contain in open court with combination of speed, strength and shiftiness
-Can create his own shot driving either left or right
-Can knock down shots with feet set or off the dribble, albeit inconsistently. Has good shooting mechanics.
-Excellent passer when he wants to be. Finds teammates off the dribble impressively. Will be a very good distributor when it's all said and done
-Huge potential as a pick and roll threat thanks to ball-handling, shooting, ability to change speeds and court vision
-Will be an excellent defender if he wants to be. Shows very quick feet. The ability to get in passing lanes.
-Rebounds well from guard position
Weaknesses:
-Has plenty of room to improve his decision making and overall polish, particularly in the half-court
-Can look very wild at times. Doesn't always read the floor. Tries to just blow by opponents every time. Forces up difficult shots. Turns ball over
-Sloppy with his finishes around the basket in the half-court at times. Just tosses up floaters from outside the paint
-Perimeter shot is still fairly streaky. Hit just 20/70 of 3-point attempts (28.5%) in 27 games we have logged this summer. 91/126 (72%) from the free throw line leaves room for optimism
-Just goes through the motions at times on defense
Outlook: Potentially the most athletic guard in high school basketball. Looks to have grown. May be a legit 6-3 now. Outside shot is progressing. Developing a little more of a personality on the court as well. Looked unstoppable in pick and roll situations until a knee injury (eventually diagnosed as a torn ACL) knocked him out of the final day of televised games. Has plenty of things he can continue to work on, but nothing that can't be fixed. Missing his senior season of high school basketball is unfortunate, but as long as he recovers accordingly, his ceiling as a prospect is very very high.
Dennis Smith measured a middling 6'0.5 in shoes, but has gained some 15 pounds since last season. His 8'1 standing reach doesn't jump off the page among point guards historically, though players like Jay Williams and Stephen Curry certainly found ways to make it work.[Read Full Article]
Dennis Smith, Point Guard, Trinity Christian (NC), Class of 2016
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: Scout #6, 24/7 #8, Rivals #5, ESPN #9
Strengths:
-Good size
-Strong frame
-Tremendous athlete
-Can play above the rim with ease
-Changes speeds
-Great quickness in open court
-Shows sparks of intriguing court vision
-Makes some extremely creative passes at times
-Solid shooting mechanics. Makes 3-pointers with his feet set and off the dribble
-Only 16 years old
Weaknesses:
-Ball-handling skills haven't caught up to athleticism yet
-Likes to float out onto perimeter.
-some really wild passes
-Looks somewhat apathetic at times, like he's playing at half-speed. Doesn't show any emotion. Could be more vocal on the court
-Shot selection isn't great
-Still working on the consistency of his outside shot
Outlook: Smooth, fluid athlete with a dynamite first step and ability to operate at different speeds. Has another gear he can get to which makes him a terror to stay in front of in transition. Doesn't seem to know how good he is at this stage. Looks like he's going through the motions at times, but is extremely impressive when he's fully engaged and decides to turn it on. Very young and still has a lot of room to continue to grow. Extremely talented.
Dennis Smith led the Americans with 14 points. A consensus top-20 recruit in the high school class of 2016, Smith got off to a slow start over the first two days, appearing a bit apathetic, making some poor decisions when attacking the rim, and struggling to handle pressure, but settled in nicely today. Competing with the sense of urgency he seemed to lack early on, Smith showed the ability to create space and probe the paint by changing speeds and being aggressive.
The North Carolina native has a nice frame for a lead guard standing 6'2 with a 6'3 wingspan to go along with solid athleticism. He needs to continue getting stronger, but has some nice tools to work with physically. A capable shooter with nice mechanics who can create for others when he's dialed in, it was nice to see Smith turn things around on day three. His decision-making still leaved something to be desired at times, but Smith consistently utilized the quickness and passing ability that have made him such a highly touted recruit. One of the youngest players on this team, Smith showed some flashes today, and has been one of the most productive players in the inaugural season of adidas's AAU circuit, the Gauntlet averaging 18.5 points and 5.7 assist per-game for Team Loaded NC.