The Top Ten Performers at the 2016 adidas Nations College Games August 6, 2016 #10) Dennis Smith, 6'2, Point Guard, 18.6 years old, United States, N.C. State



EWA: .4

PER: 22.6

TS%: 47.8%

11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 1-2 3P% 2-6 FT%, 47.1 FG%



Although ranked tenth on this list, Dennis Smith was one of the top names to watch at last week's Adidas Nations. One year removed from a torn ACL at last years Adidas Nations, Smith looked back in full force, and put his name back in the conversation as one of the potential top picks in next years draft if he chooses to go that direction. Smith enrolled at N.C. State last season, but has yet to play a game at the college level, and will likely be given the keys to Mark Gottfried's offense this season. Interview and Highlights from Adidas Nations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Wearing no brace, and showing no ill effects from last years' injury, Smith controlled the game from the point guard position, using his quickness and ball handling ability to take guys off the dribble and get to the rim with ease. Smith has explosive athletic ability, and is phenomenal in transition with change of speeds and direction, but also showed the ability to get aggressively down hill out of ball screens and finish above the rim, or creatively in traffic.



He has real playmaking skills as well, and when he is not looking to attack and get into the paint, he can play patiently out of the pick and roll or hit the quick pocket pass. His jump shot remains a work in progress, which is typical for an 18-year-old point guard. He is capable of hitting the one or two dribble pull up, but his mechanics are inconsistent, something that is definitely fixable over time. As dynamic as Smith is on the offensive end of the floor, he looked equally competitive on the defensive end of the floor. He moves well laterally, and gets tons of steals with his quick hands and ability to get into the passing lanes. He led the tournament in steals at 3.3 per game.



Smith has all the makings of a one and done NBA prospect if he can continue to come back from his injury at full health. He only played 3 out of his teams 5 games at the Adidas Nations, a precautionary measure as he prepares himself for next season. He looked winded at times, and will have to get his legs underneath him after such a long absence away from the game. If Smith can stay healthy, show development on his jump shot, and play the point guard position at a consistent level, he already has the size, athletic ability and skill-level NBA teams look for in a starting point guard.

adidas Nations Scouting Reports: Point Guards August 10, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has outstanding physical tools for a point guard—very good size, strength and athleticism

-Incredible athlete. Gets to wherever he wants on the floor. Lightning quick first step. Changes speeds amazingly well. Finishes above the rim with ease.

-Very good ball-handler

-Difficult to contain in open court with combination of speed, strength and shiftiness

-Can create his own shot driving either left or right

-Can knock down shots with feet set or off the dribble, albeit inconsistently. Has good shooting mechanics.

-Excellent passer when he wants to be. Finds teammates off the dribble impressively. Will be a very good distributor when it's all said and done

-Huge potential as a pick and roll threat thanks to ball-handling, shooting, ability to change speeds and court vision

-Will be an excellent defender if he wants to be. Shows very quick feet. The ability to get in passing lanes.

-Rebounds well from guard position



Weaknesses:

-Has plenty of room to improve his decision making and overall polish, particularly in the half-court

-Can look very wild at times. Doesn't always read the floor. Tries to just blow by opponents every time. Forces up difficult shots. Turns ball over

-Sloppy with his finishes around the basket in the half-court at times. Just tosses up floaters from outside the paint

-Perimeter shot is still fairly streaky. Hit just 20/70 of 3-point attempts (28.5%) in 27 games we have logged this summer. 91/126 (72%) from the free throw line leaves room for optimism

-Just goes through the motions at times on defense



Outlook: Potentially the most athletic guard in high school basketball. Looks to have grown. May be a legit 6-3 now. Outside shot is progressing. Developing a little more of a personality on the court as well. Looked unstoppable in pick and roll situations until a knee injury (eventually diagnosed as a torn ACL) knocked him out of the final day of televised games. Has plenty of things he can continue to work on, but nothing that can't be fixed. Missing his senior season of high school basketball is unfortunate, but as long as he recovers accordingly, his ceiling as a prospect is very very high.



New Batch of USA Basketball Measurements Released on DraftExpress October 3, 2014 Dennis Smith measured a middling 6'0.5 in shoes, but has gained some 15 pounds since last season. His 8'1 standing reach doesn't jump off the page among point guards historically, though players like Jay Williams and Stephen Curry certainly found ways to make it work.



2014 adidas Nations Interview: Dennis Smith with Kobi Simmons September 19, 2014 Please enable Javascript to watch this video



adidas Nations Scouting Reports Part 2 August 14, 2014 Dennis Smith, Point Guard, Trinity Christian (NC), Class of 2016



Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: Scout #6, 24/7 #8, Rivals #5, ESPN #9



Strengths:

-Good size

-Strong frame

-Tremendous athlete

-Can play above the rim with ease

-Changes speeds

-Great quickness in open court

-Shows sparks of intriguing court vision

-Makes some extremely creative passes at times

-Solid shooting mechanics. Makes 3-pointers with his feet set and off the dribble

-Only 16 years old



Weaknesses:

-Ball-handling skills haven't caught up to athleticism yet

-Likes to float out onto perimeter.

-some really wild passes

-Looks somewhat apathetic at times, like he's playing at half-speed. Doesn't show any emotion. Could be more vocal on the court

-Shot selection isn't great

-Still working on the consistency of his outside shot



Outlook: Smooth, fluid athlete with a dynamite first step and ability to operate at different speeds. Has another gear he can get to which makes him a terror to stay in front of in transition. Doesn't seem to know how good he is at this stage. Looks like he's going through the motions at times, but is extremely impressive when he's fully engaged and decides to turn it on. Very young and still has a lot of room to continue to grow. Extremely talented.


