Josh Jackson - Point Forward by: Mike Schmitz December 14, 2016 Kansas freshman wing Josh Jackson has impressed with his playmaking ability through 10 games. Mike Schmitz analyzes the many different ways Jackson has been able to find teammates with his extraordinary court vision, with an emphasis on what we can learn about him from an NBA perspective.



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Josh Jackson Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 8"

Weight: 203 lbs.

Birthday: 02/10/1997

19 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Prolific Prep

Current Team: Kansas , Freshman

Positions:

Current: SF,

NBA: SF,

Possible: SF

Quick Stats:

15.1 Pts, 6.3 Rebs, 3.4 Asts