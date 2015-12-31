Josh Jackson - Point Forward December 14, 2016 Kansas freshman wing Josh Jackson has impressed with his playmaking ability through 10 games. Mike Schmitz analyzes the many different ways Jackson has been able to find teammates with his extraordinary court vision, with an emphasis on what we can learn about him from an NBA perspective.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us. [Read Full Article]



Stephen Curry Select Camp Scouting Reports July 2, 2016 Soon-to-be Kansas freshman wing Josh Jackson, who's rated by some recruiting services as the top player in the 2016 high school class, stood out thanks to his combination of explosiveness, toughness, competitive fire, and passing ability at 6' 8”. When Jackson was on the floor, the level of play and overall intensity was elevated. Because of the edge he plays with, other players were forced to raise their level of play.



With good size, long strides, and quick feet, Jackson covers a lot of ground on defense and was able to ignite the break both in the passing lanes and on the defensive glass, where he's a regular contributor. He looked very comfortable whipping the ball ahead or pushing himself to find a teammate or finish above the rim himself. At this stage Jackson is more of a ‘slash and pass' wing in the half court, where his strong first step, nice body control and ability to use both hands to finish and pass serve him well.



Jackson's jump shot is still a major work in progress, however – 28.6% from 3 (42 attempts) and 55.2% from the free throw line (58 attempts). As has been the case in the past, he's much more comfortable off the dribble than off the catch, and will regularly turn down open looks for tough contested pull-ups. While he gets solid rotation and has some natural touch, there's unnecessary motion in Jackson's ‘windup', and it will be interesting to see how he can progress as a shooter at Kansas, as that will be the key to unlocking his NBA potential.



Jackson's frame hasn't changed all that much, and he also has room to improve his advanced handle on the perimeter, where he's mostly a straight-line driver, aside from an occasional crossover and spin move to get to a right-handed push shot.



Lastly, while Jackson's fire is certainly a positive, he can be a bit too emotional in his reactions and allows his passion to get the best of him at times.



All in all there's plenty to like about Jackson's physical profile, mentality, slashing, defensive impact, and passing ability. Jackson's progression as a jump shooter and overall shot creator will end up being the difference between whether he's able to emerge as a top 2017 NBA Draft pick, or projects as more of an elite-level role player on the wing. [Read Full Article]



Nike Hoop Summit Scouting Reports: Wings April 12, 2016 Mike Schmitz



Strengths

-Good height for a wing at 6' 7.75”

-Impressive athlete. Excellent in transition with or without the ball. Explosive leaper in space.

-Strong straight-line slasher. Fairly long strides with good body control. Doesn't have the tightest handle but he can play with the ball.

-Shows strong court vision both in the half court and transition. Not a selfish player.

-Active cutter. Moves without the ball.

-Doesn't shy away from contact around the rim.

-Plays with toughness. Likes to compete. Excellent rebounder for his position.

-Very willing defender. Can chase shooters. Good feet on the ball. Takes on the challenge of stopping his man. Impressive instincts and anticipation off the ball.



Weaknesses

-Doesn't have elite length relative to his height – 6' 9.75” wingspan.

-Hasn't added much strength over the past year and a half. Doesn't have the widest frame.

-Funky shooting stroke. Relies on elevation, big dip of the ball. More comfortable shooting off the dribble than the catch. Limits his scoring in the half court.

-Comfortable with the ball but doesn't have the tightest handle.

-Can get a bit wild. Takes contested pull ups early in the clock.

-Emotional player who can be very outwardly demonstrative with his teammates at times



Outlook Jackson arrived late and missed about half of the practices (finishing up academic work) but was still able to make his presence felt. While he's not the most polished offensive player, Jackson's explosiveness, potential as a passer, defense, and toughness on the glass were all on display. For Jackson to maximize his potential and be seen by NBA executives as a future top draft pick he'll have to continue making strides as a jump shooter while finding more ways to score in the half court. [Read Full Article]



2016 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements April 8, 2016 Height (w/ shoes): 6-7.75

Weight: 203

Wingspan: 6-9.75



Josh Jackson's measurements are virtually identical to the numbers he's posted over the last two years. He isn't freakishly long, but otherwise has prototypical size for a wing at the next level to go along with outstanding overall athleticism. His ability to pack muscle onto his frame will be a point of interest moving forward as he remains on the skinny side. [Read Full Article]



2016 McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest Compilation March 29, 2016 Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]



2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Small Forwards July 9, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has great size for the wing at 6-7 without shoes, with a 6-10 wingspan

-Added 10 pounds to frame in last year. Now up to 203 pounds. Looks like he should be able to continue to fill out more in time

-Tremendous athlete. Quick twitch. Fast. Explosive. Flies all over the court

-Amazing potential defensively. Can guard up to four positions. Great lateral quickness. Plays with a very high motor.

-Great instincts and anticipation skills in passing lanes. 3.3 steals per -40. Also blocks shots regularly, 1.4 per-40.

-Tracks down loose balls regularly on the glass. Excellent rebounder for a wing. 11.4 rebounds per-40 at U19s. 14.6 last summer at U17s. Especially impressive on offensive glass with quick second bounce and high motor

-Finds ways to score without plays being called for him. Got almost all his offense playing off the ball. Crashing offensive glass, running floor in transition, cutting off the ball

-Extremely effective in transition with combination of ball-handling, athleticism, length and motor

-Perimeter shooting stroke is showing serious progress. Didn't make a single 3-pointer in nearly 140 minutes of action at the U17s, but made 50% of his 3s at the U19s on a decent volume. Better shooting off the dribble at the moment than with feet set. But did a little bit of both in Crete

-Unselfish player. Makes extra pass. Shows some nice creativity with the ball, especially on the move

-Grabs rebounds and goes coast to coast



Weaknesses:

-Frame has a ways to go. Lower body in particularly is very skinny

-Perimeter stroke still has room to improve. 61% from free throw line at U19s. Career 57%. Not always on balance

-Reluctant shooter at times

-Needs to improve his advanced ball-handling skills. Dribble is a bit high. Fairly turnover prone trying to create own shot in the half-court.

-Struggles to get all the way to the basket. Can't always finish everything he creates due to lack of strength and polish

-Plays off his talent, not always off fundamentals. Can get a bit wild and out of control on both ends of the floor. Lives off his instincts. Somewhat tense and unpredictable. Shot-selection isn't always great

-Bites on pump-fakes. Gambles in passing lanes

-Body language isn't always great. Constantly talking to referees. Very emotional and reactive on the court

-At least a year old for his high school class. Will turn 20 during his freshman season in college.



Outlook: Super versatile wing player. Plays every position on the floor depending on which level he's operating at. Does a little bit of everything. Still raw and unpolished, but shows great flashes of talent in many different areas. Unselfish player who is extremely competitive defensively. Still remains to be seen just how high his ceiling is offensively, but at the very least will be a super versatile all-around player.



[b]See Also: Josh Jackson Interview at U19 World Championship [Read Full Article]



2015 USA Basketball U19 Measurements Released June 15, 2015 -Standout small forward Josh Jackson has nice size for a small forward at 6'8.25 in shoes with an average 6'9.75 wingspan and a 203-pound frame he's added 19 points to since the summer of 2013. Likely playing some shooting guard at the NBA level down the road thanks to his ball-handling and passing ability, Jackson's 8'9.75 standing reach is outstanding for that position, just a little over an inch below that of Paul George's 8'11 mark from 2010 and well above the average for a first round pick drafted SF of 8'8. Shooting guards on average have an 8'4 reach, so if Jackson can find a consistent outside shot, he will have a significant advantage at that position. [Read Full Article]



2014 Elite 24 Interviews: Josh Jackson August 23, 2014 Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

