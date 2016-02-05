



Malik Monk - 47-Point Explosion vs UNC by: Mike Schmitz December 18, 2016 Mike Schmitz analyzes Malik Monk's memorable 47-point performance in Kentucky's CBS Sports Classic victory over North Carolina at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Monk is averaging an impressive 21.9 points per game while shooting 42% from beyond the arc on 8.2 attempts per game through 11 games this season.



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.



Feedback for this article may be sent to Mike.Schmitz2@gmail.com .







