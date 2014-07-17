Nike Global Challenge Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards

Malik Monk, 6-4, PG, Bentonville, Arkansas, 2016 High School Class



The explosive 6' 4” shooting guard earned Global Challenge MVP honors and was far and away the most productive (and exciting) prospect on the floor each and every game. Monk averaged nearly a triple double per 40 minutes pace adjusted – 29.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists – while shooting 62.2% from two and 46.2% from three (8.8 attempts per 40 pace adjusted).



Monk scored at least 20 points every game while hammering home a handful of highlight dunks, distributing at a high level and making shots both off the dribble and the catch. Monk has long been lauded for his explosive leaping ability and transition play, but what stood out most was his passing instincts and shot making ability. While he doesn't have the most pure stroke, Monk is very capable when he catches in rhythm (12-of-26 from international three at Global Challenge). He's not as good off the bounce, but he isn't pedestrian in 1-2 dribble pull up situations.



Monk also showed solid ball skills, utilizing crossovers, behind the back dribbles and occasional change of speeds to get into the lane and finish at the rim or drop in a floater before the backline defender could step up and help.



As a distributor, Monk pushed the break and found rim runners in transition, hit the roll man in the pick and roll from time to time, and did an excellent job knifing his way into the defense and dropping it off to the big at the rim as the weak side defender rotated.



Monk was extremely productive and impressive offensively, but some of his warts were still apparent at times during his barrage of scoring and playmaking. Monk has a tendency to break off plays, over-dribble, and take low-percentage shots in the lane – even though he made a lot of them during his four games at Nike Global Challenge.



While Monk can really pass, he's also a bit of an assist hunter, only giving it up when he knows he's in line for an assist, rather than constantly moving the ball ahead in transition or making the fundamental swing pass to shift the defense. If Monk is able to keep up his distributing and shot making, while playing unselfishly and staying away from the hero ball plays, he'll be a much more valuable long-term NBA prospect.



Defensively, Monk has the tools to be very good given his elite quickness and solid frame, but he tends to focus on leaking out in transition rather than staying in front of his man. Overall, Monk played about as well as possible during his four games at Global Challenge, while making strides in two areas that are very important for his future development – perimeter shooting and decision making/playmaking.