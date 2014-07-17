|Team: Kentucky, Freshman
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 185 lbs
Bday: 02/04/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: PG/SG
NBA: PG/SG
Possible: PG/SG
|Pick: 5 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 5 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 5 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 1 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 11
|
High School: Bentonville
Hometown: Bentonville, AR
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Official College Team
|6' 2.25"
|6' 3"
|197
|6' 3.5"
|8' 3"
|NA
|36.5
|42.0
|2015
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 2.5"
|189
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|187
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 1.75"
|6' 2.5"
|175
|6' 7"
|8' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|180
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 2.5"
|178
|6' 6"
|8' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 1.25"
|6' 4.5"
|169
|6' 5.25"
|8' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|171
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 2"
|NA
|170
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|USA Basketball
|6' 1"
|6' 2"
|159
|6' 5"
|8' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Malik Monk
|13
|29.4
|22.4
|8.2
|16.3
|50.5
|4.8
|8.2
|59.4
|3.4
|8.2
|41.5
|2.5
|3.0
|84.6
|0.5
|2.2
|2.7
|2.2
|1.2
|0.3
|1.8
|2.0
|
Mike Schmitz analyzes Malik Monk's memorable 47-point performance in Kentucky's CBS Sports Classic victory over North Carolina at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Monk is averaging an impressive 21.9 points per game while shooting 42% from beyond the arc on 8.2 attempts per game through 11 games this season.
Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
Mike Schmitz takes a closer look at Kentucky guard Malik Monk's breakout performance against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden, where he made a barrage of 3-pointers.
Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the SEC with a video scouting report of the #3 prospect in the conference, Kentucky's Malik Monk.
[Read Full Article]
[Read Full Article]
A video interview with highly regarded combo guard prospect Malik Monk at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp in Colorado Springs.
Malik Monk, 6-4, PG, Bentonville, Arkansas, 2016 High School Class
The explosive 6' 4” shooting guard earned Global Challenge MVP honors and was far and away the most productive (and exciting) prospect on the floor each and every game. Monk averaged nearly a triple double per 40 minutes pace adjusted – 29.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists – while shooting 62.2% from two and 46.2% from three (8.8 attempts per 40 pace adjusted).
Monk scored at least 20 points every game while hammering home a handful of highlight dunks, distributing at a high level and making shots both off the dribble and the catch. Monk has long been lauded for his explosive leaping ability and transition play, but what stood out most was his passing instincts and shot making ability. While he doesn't have the most pure stroke, Monk is very capable when he catches in rhythm (12-of-26 from international three at Global Challenge). He's not as good off the bounce, but he isn't pedestrian in 1-2 dribble pull up situations.
Monk also showed solid ball skills, utilizing crossovers, behind the back dribbles and occasional change of speeds to get into the lane and finish at the rim or drop in a floater before the backline defender could step up and help.
As a distributor, Monk pushed the break and found rim runners in transition, hit the roll man in the pick and roll from time to time, and did an excellent job knifing his way into the defense and dropping it off to the big at the rim as the weak side defender rotated.
Monk was extremely productive and impressive offensively, but some of his warts were still apparent at times during his barrage of scoring and playmaking. Monk has a tendency to break off plays, over-dribble, and take low-percentage shots in the lane – even though he made a lot of them during his four games at Nike Global Challenge.
While Monk can really pass, he's also a bit of an assist hunter, only giving it up when he knows he's in line for an assist, rather than constantly moving the ball ahead in transition or making the fundamental swing pass to shift the defense. If Monk is able to keep up his distributing and shot making, while playing unselfishly and staying away from the hero ball plays, he'll be a much more valuable long-term NBA prospect.
Defensively, Monk has the tools to be very good given his elite quickness and solid frame, but he tends to focus on leaking out in transition rather than staying in front of his man. Overall, Monk played about as well as possible during his four games at Global Challenge, while making strides in two areas that are very important for his future development – perimeter shooting and decision making/playmaking.
Malik Monk has a tremendous 8'7.5 reach despite measuring just 6'1.75 without shoes. His 6'7 wingspan is impressive for a player his size. He's gained some 15 pounds over the last 2 years, going from 159 to 175 pounds, but still needs to continue getting stronger.[Read Full Article]