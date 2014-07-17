Malik Monk
Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Official College Team6' 2.25"6' 3"1976' 3.5"8' 3"NA36.542.0
2015USA BasketballNA6' 2.5"1896' 6"NANANANA
2015Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 3.5"1876' 6"NANANANA
2014USA Basketball6' 1.75"6' 2.5"1756' 7"8' 7.5"NANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 3.5"1806' 6"NANANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 2.5"1786' 6"8' 4"NANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 1.25"6' 4.5"1696' 5.25"8' 4"NANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 3.5"1716' 6"NANANANA
2013Nike Elite 1006' 2"NA1706' 6"NANANANA
2012USA Basketball6' 1"6' 2"1596' 5"8' 2"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAMalik Monk1329.422.48.216.350.54.88.259.43.48.241.52.53.084.60.52.22.72.21.20.31.82.0
Malik Monk - 47-Point Explosion vs UNC
December 18, 2016

Mike Schmitz analyzes Malik Monk's memorable 47-point performance in Kentucky's CBS Sports Classic victory over North Carolina at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Monk is averaging an impressive 21.9 points per game while shooting 42% from beyond the arc on 8.2 attempts per game through 11 games this season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
Malik Monk Shot-Making vs Michigan State (Champions Classic)
November 16, 2016

Mike Schmitz takes a closer look at Kentucky guard Malik Monk's breakout performance against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden, where he made a barrage of 3-pointers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
Top NBA Prospects in the SEC, Part Three: Malik Monk Scouting Video
October 3, 2016

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the SEC with a video scouting report of the #3 prospect in the conference, Kentucky's Malik Monk.

Strengths:


Weaknesses:


Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
2016 McDonald's All-American Interviews: Fox, Ball, Monk, Leaf
March 30, 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[Read Full Article]
2016 McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest Compilation
March 29, 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


[Read Full Article]
Malik Monk USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Interview
October 6, 2015

A video interview with highly regarded combo guard prospect Malik Monk at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp in Colorado Springs.


[Read Full Article]
Nike Global Challenge Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards
July 21, 2015

Malik Monk, 6-4, PG, Bentonville, Arkansas, 2016 High School Class

The explosive 6' 4” shooting guard earned Global Challenge MVP honors and was far and away the most productive (and exciting) prospect on the floor each and every game. Monk averaged nearly a triple double per 40 minutes pace adjusted – 29.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists – while shooting 62.2% from two and 46.2% from three (8.8 attempts per 40 pace adjusted).

Monk scored at least 20 points every game while hammering home a handful of highlight dunks, distributing at a high level and making shots both off the dribble and the catch. Monk has long been lauded for his explosive leaping ability and transition play, but what stood out most was his passing instincts and shot making ability. While he doesn't have the most pure stroke, Monk is very capable when he catches in rhythm (12-of-26 from international three at Global Challenge). He's not as good off the bounce, but he isn't pedestrian in 1-2 dribble pull up situations.

Monk also showed solid ball skills, utilizing crossovers, behind the back dribbles and occasional change of speeds to get into the lane and finish at the rim or drop in a floater before the backline defender could step up and help.

As a distributor, Monk pushed the break and found rim runners in transition, hit the roll man in the pick and roll from time to time, and did an excellent job knifing his way into the defense and dropping it off to the big at the rim as the weak side defender rotated.

Monk was extremely productive and impressive offensively, but some of his warts were still apparent at times during his barrage of scoring and playmaking. Monk has a tendency to break off plays, over-dribble, and take low-percentage shots in the lane – even though he made a lot of them during his four games at Nike Global Challenge.

While Monk can really pass, he's also a bit of an assist hunter, only giving it up when he knows he's in line for an assist, rather than constantly moving the ball ahead in transition or making the fundamental swing pass to shift the defense. If Monk is able to keep up his distributing and shot making, while playing unselfishly and staying away from the hero ball plays, he'll be a much more valuable long-term NBA prospect.

Defensively, Monk has the tools to be very good given his elite quickness and solid frame, but he tends to focus on leaking out in transition rather than staying in front of his man. Overall, Monk played about as well as possible during his four games at Global Challenge, while making strides in two areas that are very important for his future development – perimeter shooting and decision making/playmaking.

[Read Full Article]
New Batch of USA Basketball Measurements Released on DraftExpress
October 3, 2014

Malik Monk has a tremendous 8'7.5 reach despite measuring just 6'1.75 without shoes. His 6'7 wingspan is impressive for a player his size. He's gained some 15 pounds over the last 2 years, going from 159 to 175 pounds, but still needs to continue getting stronger.

[Read Full Article]
