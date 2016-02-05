



Markelle Fultz - Pull Up Game by: Mike Schmitz December 15, 2016 Mike Schmitz analyzes Markelle Fultz's ability to create space with his size, ball-handling skills and advanced footwork. Fultz has already established himself as one of the better off the dribble shooters in the college game, and we study the variety of advanced moves he possesses in his arsenal that he utilizes to get his shot off and keep defenders off-balance. We also look at how some of the best shot-creators in the NBA get into their pull-up game, and study how Fultz's moves compares to theirs.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Feedback for this article may be sent to Mike.Schmitz2@gmail.com .







Markelle Fultz Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 4"

Weight: 195 lbs.

Birthday: 05/29/1998

18 Years Old

Teams:

High School: DeMatha Catholic HS

Current Team: Washington , Freshman

Positions:

Current: PG,

NBA: PG,

Possible: PG

Quick Stats:

22.4 Pts, 6.6 Rebs, 6.4 Asts





