Markelle Fultz - Pull Up Game December 15, 2016 Mike Schmitz analyzes Markelle Fultz's ability to create space with his size, ball-handling skills and advanced footwork. Fultz has already established himself as one of the better off the dribble shooters in the college game, and we study the variety of advanced moves he possesses in his arsenal that he utilizes to get his shot off and keep defenders off-balance. We also look at how some of the best shot-creators in the NBA get into their pull-up game, and study how Fultz's moves compares to theirs.



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress.



The Top Ten Performers at the 2016 FIBA U18 Americas Championship July 27, 2016 #1) Markelle Fultz, 6'5, Point Guard, 18.1 years old, United States





EWA: 1.4

PER: 37.5

TS%: 62.5%

13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 6-18 3P%, 54.7 FG%,



Markelle Fultz, the highly recruited guard out of DeMatha High School in Maryland, took home MVP honors in Valdivia, and led the U.S. team to their fourth straight U18 FIBA Americas championship. Fultz's put an exclamation point on his impressive tournament, with a 23 point, 5 rebound, 5 assist performance in the championship game against Canada (in just 21 minutes). At 6'5, Fultz already has the size, feel, vision, and athletic ability to play both guard positions, but is most effective with the ball in his hands using his advanced ball handling skills, and footwork to get into the paint and make plays or finish at the rim.



At this point in his career, Fultz has proven he is a capable spot up shooter, something that will surely improve at the college level. As effective as he was on the offensive end of the floor, Fultz also impressed on the defensive end, leading the tournament in steals per game at 3.2, using his size and length to take opposing guards out of their rhythm. At just 18 years old the future is bright for the University of Washington commit, who very well may end up being a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. [Read Full Article]



Stephen Curry Select Camp Scouting Reports July 2, 2016 Just weeks after competing at the USA U18 Training Camp in Colorado Springs, Markelle Fultz continued his remarkable ascension with a strong few days at Stephen Curry Select Camp. Playing both on and off the ball, Fultz shot it extremely well from the perimeter, an area of his game that wasn't all that polished less than a year ago (career 34.3% from 3 via DraftExpress database). He's a trick shot wizard during water breaks, and he's able to translate that tough-shot making ability to actual game play.



Some shooters need to be perfectly square with little mechanical margin for error to make shots, but Fultz isn't one of them. His ability to contort his body in obscure ways and maintain touch regardless of shot trajectory allows him to make jumpers in a variety of ways, both off the catch and the bounce.



Per usual, Fultz showcased his tremendous court vision, instinctual creativity as a ball handler, and overall unselfishness while on the move. He can improve his ability to get by his man in the half court (especially if he wants to be more of a full-time lead guard long term) and do a better job of making the simple play rather than the flashy one, but all in all Fultz's improved shooting stroke is the cherry on top of his stellar all around basketball skill set.



At 6' 5” with a 6' 9” wingspan and an excellent frame to go along with his versatile skill set, Fultz is one of the most exciting talents in what is shaping up as a deep 2017 NBA Draft. [Read Full Article]



2016 Nike Hoop Summit Interviews: Markelle Fultz and Harry Froling April 14, 2016 Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]



Nike Hoop Summit Scouting Reports: Guards April 11, 2016 Sam Forencich/USA Basketball



Mike Schmitz



Strengths

-Excellent size, length and frame for a lead guard – 6' 4.75” with a 6' 9” wingspan and 186-pound frame that should continue to fill out in time. Huge hands. Has grown almost an inch in five months. Wears a size 15 shoe. Late bloomer. Not done growing?

-Smooth athlete who naturally changes speeds and directions. Herky jerky style of play keeps defenders guessing. Not an elite athlete but can play above the rim. Glides with the ball.

-Creative ball handler.

-Tremendous vision and feel for where his teammates are going to be. Unselfish player. Sees passes that other guards don't. Finds a way to deliver the ball to shooters in traffic. Fits bounce passes in tight windows. Will make the simple play.

-Impressive blend of scoring and playmaking. Can play on or off the ball.

-Capable spot up shooter. Gets good rotation. Fairly consistent mechanics.

-Tough shot-maker off the dribble. Doesn't need to be perfectly on balance. Able to create space with dribble moves. Gets solid elevation. Backward lean and fairly high release make it tough to block his shot.

-Excellent timing attacking closeouts.

-Has some craft as a finisher. Floater game, same foot-hand finishes, can use his right or left.

-Has the tools to be a very solid on ball defender when he digs in. Able to make plays in the passing lanes.

-Playful demeanor.



Weaknesses

-Streaky shooter. More shot-maker than shooter at this stage.

-Can be a bit loose with the ball. Creative ball handler but can tighten it up a little bit.

-High confidence level can result in contested jumpers early in the clock.

-Not always the most locked in defender both on and off the ball.



Outlook In a matter of two years Fultz has gone from a junior varsity sophomore to arguably the best guard in the 2016 class and a potential top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Despite the USA team being loaded with perimeter players, Fultz's talent was still able to shine through at the Nike Hoop Summit. Although he's a better athlete and not quite the shooter, the future Washington Huskie fits the D'Angelo Russell mold – a lead guard who can both score and create for others with a level of creativity and flare. Fultz's trajectory has been remarkable, and there haven't been signs that the improvement will slow down soon. With the keys to Lorenzo Romar's offense, Fultz should be in position to take the Pac-12 by storm. [Read Full Article]

2016 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements April 8, 2016 Height (w/ shoes): 6-4.75

Weight: 186

Wingspan: 6-9

Standing Reach: 8-6



A late bloomer relative to many of the players in this group, we only have two sets of measurements for Fultz, both from this year since last summer when he emerged as one of the best guards in the high school class of 2016. The Washington commit has special size for a point guard, sharing similar measurable to former Seattle-area standout and current Clipper Jamal Crawford who measured 6'5.5 in shoes with a 6'10 wingspan and a 175-pound frame. [Read Full Article]



2016 Nike Hoop Summit: US Team Practice Day One April 6, 2016 Washington signee Markelle Fultz also impressed with his combination of scoring and distributing. At 6' 4” with a 6' 8.5” wingspan, big hands and a nice frame, Fultz has the tools and game to play either guard spot, although he shined most as a primary ball handler on Wednesday. He's slippery with the ball thanks to his ability to change speeds and directions on a dime, and plays with a level of creativity you don't often see among kids his age.



Fultz is a capable shooter off the catch and does a tremendous job setting up his pull ups with hesitations, sudden dribble moves and solid footwork. Although more smooth than explosive, he's crafty around the rim, often employing wrong foot floaters to keep the defense off balance. Futlz also showed impressive vision and timing as a passer, and made plays in the passing lanes with his length. He continued to prove why he's considered one of the top guard prospects in the 2016 class. [Read Full Article]

