|
H: 6' 4"
W: 195 lbs
Bday: 05/29/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Pick: 1 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 1 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 1 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 1 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 4
|
High School: DeMatha Catholic HS
Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|185
|6' 9.75"
|8' 5.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2016
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 4.75"
|186
|6' 9"
|8' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 4"
|185
|6' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Markelle Fultz
|12
|33.9
|22.0
|8.0
|15.8
|50.5
|6.2
|11.9
|51.7
|1.8
|3.9
|46.8
|4.2
|6.4
|64.9
|1.5
|4.7
|6.2
|6.3
|1.8
|1.3
|2.9
|2.5
|
Markelle Fultz
|
Dennis Smith
|
Josh Jackson
|
Lonzo Ball
|
Malik Monk
Mike Schmitz analyzes Markelle Fultz's ability to create space with his size, ball-handling skills and advanced footwork. Fultz has already established himself as one of the better off the dribble shooters in the college game, and we study the variety of advanced moves he possesses in his arsenal that he utilizes to get his shot off and keep defenders off-balance. We also look at how some of the best shot-creators in the NBA get into their pull-up game, and study how Fultz's moves compares to theirs.
Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
Mike Schmitz kicks off our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Pac-12 with a video scouting report of the #1 prospect in the conference, Washington's Markelle Fultz.
#1) Markelle Fultz, 6'5, Point Guard, 18.1 years old, United States
EWA: 1.4
PER: 37.5
TS%: 62.5%
13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 6-18 3P%, 54.7 FG%,
Markelle Fultz, the highly recruited guard out of DeMatha High School in Maryland, took home MVP honors in Valdivia, and led the U.S. team to their fourth straight U18 FIBA Americas championship. Fultz's put an exclamation point on his impressive tournament, with a 23 point, 5 rebound, 5 assist performance in the championship game against Canada (in just 21 minutes). At 6'5, Fultz already has the size, feel, vision, and athletic ability to play both guard positions, but is most effective with the ball in his hands using his advanced ball handling skills, and footwork to get into the paint and make plays or finish at the rim.
At this point in his career, Fultz has proven he is a capable spot up shooter, something that will surely improve at the college level. As effective as he was on the offensive end of the floor, Fultz also impressed on the defensive end, leading the tournament in steals per game at 3.2, using his size and length to take opposing guards out of their rhythm. At just 18 years old the future is bright for the University of Washington commit, who very well may end up being a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Just weeks after competing at the USA U18 Training Camp in Colorado Springs, Markelle Fultz continued his remarkable ascension with a strong few days at Stephen Curry Select Camp. Playing both on and off the ball, Fultz shot it extremely well from the perimeter, an area of his game that wasn't all that polished less than a year ago (career 34.3% from 3 via DraftExpress database). He's a trick shot wizard during water breaks, and he's able to translate that tough-shot making ability to actual game play.
Some shooters need to be perfectly square with little mechanical margin for error to make shots, but Fultz isn't one of them. His ability to contort his body in obscure ways and maintain touch regardless of shot trajectory allows him to make jumpers in a variety of ways, both off the catch and the bounce.
Per usual, Fultz showcased his tremendous court vision, instinctual creativity as a ball handler, and overall unselfishness while on the move. He can improve his ability to get by his man in the half court (especially if he wants to be more of a full-time lead guard long term) and do a better job of making the simple play rather than the flashy one, but all in all Fultz's improved shooting stroke is the cherry on top of his stellar all around basketball skill set.
At 6' 5” with a 6' 9” wingspan and an excellent frame to go along with his versatile skill set, Fultz is one of the most exciting talents in what is shaping up as a deep 2017 NBA Draft.
[Read Full Article]
Height (w/ shoes): 6-4.75
Weight: 186
Wingspan: 6-9
Standing Reach: 8-6
A late bloomer relative to many of the players in this group, we only have two sets of measurements for Fultz, both from this year since last summer when he emerged as one of the best guards in the high school class of 2016. The Washington commit has special size for a point guard, sharing similar measurable to former Seattle-area standout and current Clipper Jamal Crawford who measured 6'5.5 in shoes with a 6'10 wingspan and a 175-pound frame.
Washington signee Markelle Fultz also impressed with his combination of scoring and distributing. At 6' 4” with a 6' 8.5” wingspan, big hands and a nice frame, Fultz has the tools and game to play either guard spot, although he shined most as a primary ball handler on Wednesday. He's slippery with the ball thanks to his ability to change speeds and directions on a dime, and plays with a level of creativity you don't often see among kids his age.
Fultz is a capable shooter off the catch and does a tremendous job setting up his pull ups with hesitations, sudden dribble moves and solid footwork. Although more smooth than explosive, he's crafty around the rim, often employing wrong foot floaters to keep the defense off balance. Futlz also showed impressive vision and timing as a passer, and made plays in the passing lanes with his length. He continued to prove why he's considered one of the top guard prospects in the 2016 class.
An interview with guard Markelle Fultz at the 2015 adidas Nations in Los Angeles.
Mike Schmitz
Strengths:
-Excellent size, frame and length for a lead guard prospect. Huge hands. May still be growing. Just turned 17 in late May.
-Fluid athlete. Everything comes easily. Smooth with the ball. Can stop and start on a dime. Effortlessly changes speeds and directions. Gets to wherever he wants on the floor
-Tremendous ball handler. Has the ball on a string. Advanced combo moves.
-Outstanding feel for the game. Can play either guard spot thanks to his ball handling and vision. Creative passer. Can make the simple play. Threads the needle in transition. Uses bounce passes. Excellent timing delivering the ball. Averaged 9.1 assists per 40 minutes pace adjusted to only 1.4 turnovers.
-Can score in a variety of ways. 26.4 points per 40 minutes pace adjusted. Able to create his own shot off the dribble. Nice burst off the bounce.
-Very good body control. Uses euro steps. Can finish around length with a head of steam. Uses the glass creatively with excellent touch
-Capable shooter off the catch and the dribble. Great natural touch.
-Good instincts on defense. Quick twitch. Jumps in the passing lanes. Disruptive in the back court. Has the tools to be a very solid on ball defender. Good effort level on defense. Gets blocks, steals and rebounds.
-Excellent overall poise and demeanor.
Weaknesses:
-Good not great shooter at this stage. Natural touch but has a tendency to hang onto the ball a split second too long. Slight lean back. Shoots on the way down at times.
-Shot 21-of-65 (32%) from three at UAA+Nations and 57% from the free throw line
-Can have a tendency to settle for contested jump shots off the dribble.
-More fluid and smooth than vertically explosive. Can improve his ability to consistently finish through contact and over length. Shot just 49% for 2 in UA Association and Adidas Nations settings this summer
-Very good frame but can still get stronger.
Outlook:
Fultz wasn't overly efficient at Adidas Nations but he posted nearly a triple double on a per 40 minutes pace adjusted basis and proved himself as arguably the best long-term guard prospect at the camp. Fultz' physical profile, creativity with the ball, smooth style of play and outstanding passing instincts draw comparisons to No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA pick, D'Angelo Russell. Fultz has future lottery pick potential, and should be able to make a seamless transition to the lead guard spot, which will boost his NBA draft stock even more.