2016 FIBA U18 European Championship Scouting Reports: Guards December 29, 2016 Adam Mokoka, 6'4", 18.4 years old, Shooting Guard, Gravelines, France



Strengths:

-Strong physical profile for a combo guard

-Chiseled frame

-Long arms

-Very good defender. Moves his feet on the perimeter and stays in front of opponents impressively. Gets in passing lanes frequently.

-Terrific rebounder from guard spot. 8.8 per-40 at U18s

-Strong first step in a straight line. Puts pressure on the defense with his quickness and draws fouls

-Inconsistent, but not a hopeless shooter. Made spot-up jumpers at an acceptable rate in Turkey. Not bad when he can step into his jumper in rhythm. Also made a handful of pull-ups that looked good coming out of his hand.

-Unselfish, competitive player who knows who he is and was more than willing to do his job at U18s.



Weaknesses:

-More of a 2-guard than a point at this stage. Negative (near 1/1) assist to turnover ratio in 114 games in DX database. Feel for the game is a work in progress. Not a creative or instinctive passer. Doesn't see the floor at a high level.

-Jumper looked encouraging at times (7/16 for 3 in U18s), but has struggled to make shots consistently throughout his career. 78/273 (28.5%) in 114 games in DX database. 67% career FT%. Mechanics waver under duress. Doesn't always shoot it the same way every time. Guides the ball on his release at times

-Not very efficient inside the arc either. Career 48% 2-point percentage. Very right hand dominant.



Outlook: Athletic combo guard still figuring out how to maximize his tools. Polish, feel a work in progress. Gives you quite a bit defensively and as a rebounder, and showed some flashes at times of being able to develop his jump-shot and move the ball unselfishly. Has great tools for either guard spot if he can improve in those areas, but is in desperate need of good coaching. [Read Full Article]

Getting to Know: Adam Mokoka December 26, 2016 French guard Adam Mokoka discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament.



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently. [Read Full Article]

