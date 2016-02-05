Nike International Junior Tournament London Scouting Reports Part Two May 18, 2013 Agusti Sans, 6-4, PG/SG, Joventut, Spain, 1995



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Left handed

-Good size for a point guard

-Very good athlete. Strong first step. Can play above the rim

-Very good in transition

-Can create shots for himself and others driving left or right

-Makes simple passes

-Can make an open 3-pointer. Slow release, but can make a shot with feet set

-Competes on defense. Gets in passing lanes



Weaknesses:

-Body still needs to fill out

-Isn't always able to finish what he creates for himself in the half-court

-Lacks some toughness around the basket. Throws up weak floaters instead of going all the way to the rim and looking for contact

-Needs to improve ball-handling skills, ability to change speeds

-Not the most instinctive point guard. More of a combo at this stage

-Not overly creative. Shows average court vision. Somewhat mechanical

-Average shooter at best. Needs time and space to get shot off



Outlook: Once one of the most highly touted prospects in his age group in Europe, then deemed somewhat of a disappointment, Sans looks like he might be back on the right track. He looked very focused at the NIJT in London, playing his role effectively and doing a solid job of running Joventut's structured half-court offense. He showed flashes of athleticism and a versatile all-around game as well, but still needs to improve on his perimeter shooting, ball-handling and playmaking skills. With his size and athleticism, Sans has very good potential to continue to progress as a prospect, even if some doubts about his mentality still exist. [Read Full Article]

