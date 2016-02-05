|Team: Oviedo, International
H: 6' 5"
W: 190 lbs
Bday: 02/27/1995
(21 Years Old)
Current: PG/SG
NBA: PG/SG
Possible: PG/SG
|Rank 46 in International 1995
High School:
Hometown: Mahon, Spain
Agusti Sans, 6-4, PG/SG, Joventut, Spain, 1995
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Left handed
-Good size for a point guard
-Very good athlete. Strong first step. Can play above the rim
-Very good in transition
-Can create shots for himself and others driving left or right
-Makes simple passes
-Can make an open 3-pointer. Slow release, but can make a shot with feet set
-Competes on defense. Gets in passing lanes
Weaknesses:
-Body still needs to fill out
-Isn't always able to finish what he creates for himself in the half-court
-Lacks some toughness around the basket. Throws up weak floaters instead of going all the way to the rim and looking for contact
-Needs to improve ball-handling skills, ability to change speeds
-Not the most instinctive point guard. More of a combo at this stage
-Not overly creative. Shows average court vision. Somewhat mechanical
-Average shooter at best. Needs time and space to get shot off
Outlook: Once one of the most highly touted prospects in his age group in Europe, then deemed somewhat of a disappointment, Sans looks like he might be back on the right track. He looked very focused at the NIJT in London, playing his role effectively and doing a solid job of running Joventut's structured half-court offense. He showed flashes of athleticism and a versatile all-around game as well, but still needs to improve on his perimeter shooting, ball-handling and playmaking skills. With his size and athleticism, Sans has very good potential to continue to progress as a prospect, even if some doubts about his mentality still exist.