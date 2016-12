Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 ACB Alberto Abalde 14 23.2 10.4 4.1 9.3 44.6 3.3 6.2 52.9 0.9 3.1 27.9 1.2 2.1 58.6 1.0 2.4 3.4 1.6 0.7 0.0 1.1 2.0 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 ACB Alberto Abalde 14 23.2 10.4 4.1 9.3 44.6 3.3 6.2 52.9 0.9 3.1 27.9 1.2 2.1 58.6 1.0 2.4 3.4 1.6 0.7 0.0 1.1 2.0

Alexander Madsen Nike International Junior Tournament London Scouting Reports May 15, 2013 Alberto Abdale, 6-7, Shooting Guard, Joventut, Spain, 1995



Strengths:

-Excellent size for a wing player at 6-7. Has long arms and a strong frame that should fill out nicely in time

-Phenomenal basketball IQ for a player his age

-Very good outside shooter. Shot 18/42 (43%) from beyond the arc in nine NIJT games. Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble. Great mechanics on jumper

-Brings ball up floor and initiates offense regularly. Knows how to get teammates involved

-Can create his own shot driving left or right. Good ball-handler with a solid first step. Can play some pick and roll

-Can post up smaller defenders

-Picks his spots wisely on the floor

-Very good instincts as a rebounder. Always in the mix for loose balls

-Very aware team defender. Puts a strong effort in. Comes up with plenty of steals



Weaknesses:

-Average athlete by NBA standards

-May struggle to create shots at the rim in the half-court against better defenders. Creates mostly to pull-up off the dribble. 48% 2P% at NIJT.

-Only got to the free throw line 13 times in 232 minutes at NIJT

-Lateral quickness appears average. Can he defend quicker small forwards at next level and beyond?



Outlook: Extremely intelligent and versatile all-around prospect. Doesn't blow you away on first glance but does a little bit of everything on the court and has great role-player potential. Combination of size, shooting and feel is hard to come by. Doesn't turn 18 until December so still has plenty of time to continue to improve. [Read Full Article]

