Getting to Know: Arnoldas Kulboka December 24, 2016 Lithuanian wing Arnoldas Kulboka discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament.



2016 adidas Eurocamp Rosters and Official DX Preview June 8, 2016 The other European 1998-born prospect on the initial roster, Arnoldas Kulboka is also certainly worth keeping an eye on. A late bloomer who has intriguing athleticism and creativity on the offensive end for a 6'9 small forward, Kulboka played this season with Bamberg's youth team, Baunach averaging 6.4 points over 15.5 minutes per game in the German 2nd Division. A skilled, explosive player, who impressed at the adidas Next Generation Tournament this season, NBA teams will definitely take an interest in the young Lithuanian here. [Read Full Article]

Basketball Without Borders Global Camp Evaluations: Guards and Wings February 15, 2016 Arnoldas Kulboka, 6'9, Bamberg (Germany), Lithuania, 1998



Strengths:

-Has great size for a wing player at 6'9. Long wingspan (likely a little over 7-feet). Body seems to be developing nicely

-Fluid athlete. Plays above the rim with ease. Threw some some highlight-reel caliber dunks.

-Excellent potential as an outside shooter. Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble, even showed the ability to come off screens.

-Gets his shots off quickly and easily. Soft touch and beautiful follow through. Creates separation from defenders nicely. Just throws the ball in the basket from difficult angles

-Shows some impressive potential as a ball-handler. Big, swooping crossovers

-Creative player with good court vision. Will make some very flashy passes at times.



Weaknesses:

-Body is still a work in progress. Will take him another few years to fill out.

-Still working on becoming a more prolific scorer inside the arc. Very reliant on his jumper. Handle is flashy but needs to get much more compact to be utilized effectively in games.

-Tends to avoid contact at times around the basket. Will need to develop the mentality needed to take advantage of his superior athletic tools

-Lacks a degree of toughness

-Jumper is very pretty, but is still somewhat inconsistent overall in terms of results. Release can be sped up somewhat. Tends to elevate and shoot the ball on the way down at times.

-Not a particularly good defender. Partially a product of lack of strength, but also due to his average fundamentals and intensity level.



Outlook: Lithuanian who elected to sign in Germany this past summer. Has gained almost 15 pounds since arriving in Germany. May have been the breakout performer of the camp from an NBA standpoint. Has tremendous tools and talent with significant upside to continue to improve in all facets. Still in an early stage of his development, as somewhat of a late bloomer. Will need to continue to mature to realize his full potential. [Read Full Article]

2016 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis January 30, 2016 -Lithuanian wing Arnoldas Kulboka only played 9 minutes per game at the U18 European Championships this past summer, but did enough in his limited time to earn a spot in our writeup thanks to the significant potential he showed as a tall and athletic shooter. Kulboka moved shortly after the U18s from Lithuania to Germany, where he's now playing in Bamberg. [Read Full Article]

FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Small Forwards August 5, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has good size for a wing at 6-8

-Skinny, but has a nice frame

-Nice potential as a shooter. Solid form. Career 43% for 3 thus far

-Solid ball-handler. Looks very comfortable creating his own shot, even in small spaces

-Has very good footwork attacking closeouts

-Can play some pick and roll and find the open man off the dribble

-Looks talented. Clearly has some upside to grow into



Weaknesses:

-Frame has a long ways to go until it reaches full maturation

-Not a great decision maker at this stage. Takes tough shots pulling up in the mid-range. Turns the ball over more than you'd like.

-Not strong enough to finish around the basket effectively. Rarely gets all the way to the basket. Tosses up weak floaters inside the paint. Crumbles at the first sign of contact

-Release on jumper is a little slow

-Struggles to defend his position. Lacks strength, but also some toughness. A little bit naïve. Bites on pump-fakes



Outlook: Only played 9 minutes per game at the U18s, but flashed some hints of intriguing things to come in the future. Big wing who can handle and shoot. Raw prospect still at a very early stage of development. Someone to follow to see how he continues to improve down the road. [Read Full Article]

