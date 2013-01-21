|Team: N.C. State, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 9"
W: 285 lbs
Bday: 03/09/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PF/C
NBA: PF/C
Possible: PF/C
|Rank 50 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 57 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 62
|
High School: DeMatha Catholic
Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Beejay Anya
|13
|14.8
|3.5
|1.2
|2.4
|48.4
|1.2
|2.4
|48.4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.2
|2.2
|53.6
|0.8
|2.6
|3.4
|0.7
|0.0
|1.5
|0.7
|1.9
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Beejay Anya
|13
|14.8
|3.5
|1.2
|2.4
|48.4
|1.2
|2.4
|48.4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.2
|2.2
|53.6
|0.8
|2.6
|3.4
|0.7
|0.0
|1.5
|0.7
|1.9
|
Peter Jok
|
Sindarius Thornwell
|
Beejay Anya
|
Shannon Hale
|
Robert Hubbs
Beejay Anya, 6'9, Center, Dematha Catholic HS, 2013
Committed to: North Carolina State
Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: 32, Rivals: 49, Scout: 44
Strengths:
-True low post presence
-Incredibly strong
-Extremely long wingspan
-Huge target inside with length and huge hands
-Establishes position inside the paint at will and moves opponents around
-Draws a ton of fouls by simply forcing opponents to try and contain him from catching the ball directly underneath the basket
-Not a high flyer but can intimidate around the rim with sheer length
Weaknesses:
-Very out of shape. Has gained substantial weight in the past six months
-Lack of conditioning affects him in every aspect of the game
-Doesn't ever step outside the paint defensively
-Struggles to score unless he can simply overpower opponents or draw fouls
-Doesn't have much in the ways of footwork or post moves
-Struggles to make free throws
-Runs floor lackadaisically. Effort looks questionable at times
-Team doesn't do a great job getting him the ball inside, and sometimes that frustrates him
-Bad body language when things don't go his way
Outlook: Extremely rare physical specimen with a rare combination of strength, length, soft hands and touch. With that said, stock seems to be dropping as he appears to have let himself go somewhat since the last time we saw him, while his skill level seemingly hasn't improved much. Conditioning will need a lot of work to be ready to compete at the ACC level, particularly defensively. Has the type of body that can get out of shape easily. Conditioning could be a problem for the rest of his career unless he really dedicates himself. Must continue to develop his skill-level and not simply rely on his tremendous girth.