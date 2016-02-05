|Team: Fenerbahce, International
H: 6' 3"
W: 190 lbs
Bday: 04/27/1996
(20 Years Old)
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 11 in International 1996
|Agent: Sead Galijasevic
High School:
Hometown: Sisli, Turkey
An interview with Turkish guard Berk Ugurlu at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Decent size for a point guard (listed at 6-4, but probably closer to 6-2)
-Solid athlete for position
-Quick in open court. Good in transition
-Not a selfish player. Can create for teammates in pick and roll or drive and dish situations
-Aggressive taking ball to basket
-Can beat opponents off the dribble using purely his first step, driving left or right
-Good ball-handler. Spins nicely.
-Can make an occasional pull-up jumper in the mid-range area if the defense goes under
-Decent form on jump-shot, even out to the 3-point line
Weaknesses:
-Considered a non-shooter earlier in career. Has shown some progress in that area, but not really at this tournament. Was 0-8 on 3-pointers in Crete, but 10-12 from free throw line
-21-84 for 3 in 1100+ minutes we have charted.
-Not a brilliant passer. Gets tunnel vision at times driving down the lane.
-Decision making often leaves something to be desired.
-Turns ball over on careless passes
-Can create his own shot, but a great finisher around the rim. Often just heaves the ball up on the glass hoping for the best
-Can do a better job of getting all the way to the rim, creating contact, or getting to the free throw line.
-Not very consistent with his play
Outlook: Has been the starting point guard for the Turkish junior national teams since he was 16 years old. Had a very strong U18 European Championship last summer, leading his team to the championship, but had a difficult 2014-2015 season, struggling to get any playing time for Euroleague Final Four participants Fenerbahce. Missed a game with an injury at the U19s, but was generally up and down with his play. Didn't make a single 3-pointer which is a real concern. Will need to find a situation next year where he can get serious playing time at the pro level.