Berk Ugurlu
Team: Fenerbahce, International
H: 6' 3"
W: 190 lbs
Bday: 04/27/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 11 in International 1996
Agent: Sead Galijasevic
 High School:
Hometown: Sisli, Turkey

Berk Ugurlu 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Interview
July 12, 2015

An interview with Turkish guard Berk Ugurlu at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete.

2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Point Guards
July 7, 2015

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Decent size for a point guard (listed at 6-4, but probably closer to 6-2)
-Solid athlete for position
-Quick in open court. Good in transition
-Not a selfish player. Can create for teammates in pick and roll or drive and dish situations
-Aggressive taking ball to basket
-Can beat opponents off the dribble using purely his first step, driving left or right
-Good ball-handler. Spins nicely.
-Can make an occasional pull-up jumper in the mid-range area if the defense goes under
-Decent form on jump-shot, even out to the 3-point line

Weaknesses:
-Considered a non-shooter earlier in career. Has shown some progress in that area, but not really at this tournament. Was 0-8 on 3-pointers in Crete, but 10-12 from free throw line
-21-84 for 3 in 1100+ minutes we have charted.
-Not a brilliant passer. Gets tunnel vision at times driving down the lane.
-Decision making often leaves something to be desired.
-Turns ball over on careless passes
-Can create his own shot, but a great finisher around the rim. Often just heaves the ball up on the glass hoping for the best
-Can do a better job of getting all the way to the rim, creating contact, or getting to the free throw line.
-Not very consistent with his play

Outlook: Has been the starting point guard for the Turkish junior national teams since he was 16 years old. Had a very strong U18 European Championship last summer, leading his team to the championship, but had a difficult 2014-2015 season, struggling to get any playing time for Euroleague Final Four participants Fenerbahce. Missed a game with an injury at the U19s, but was generally up and down with his play. Didn't make a single 3-pointer which is a real concern. Will need to find a situation next year where he can get serious playing time at the pro level.

