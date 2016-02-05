Berk Ugurlu 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Interview July 12, 2015 An interview with Turkish guard Berk Ugurlu at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete. -Ivica Zubac Interview

2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Point Guards July 7, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Decent size for a point guard (listed at 6-4, but probably closer to 6-2)

-Solid athlete for position

-Quick in open court. Good in transition

-Not a selfish player. Can create for teammates in pick and roll or drive and dish situations

-Aggressive taking ball to basket

-Can beat opponents off the dribble using purely his first step, driving left or right

-Good ball-handler. Spins nicely.

-Can make an occasional pull-up jumper in the mid-range area if the defense goes under

-Decent form on jump-shot, even out to the 3-point line



Weaknesses:

-Considered a non-shooter earlier in career. Has shown some progress in that area, but not really at this tournament. Was 0-8 on 3-pointers in Crete, but 10-12 from free throw line

-21-84 for 3 in 1100+ minutes we have charted.

-Not a brilliant passer. Gets tunnel vision at times driving down the lane.

-Decision making often leaves something to be desired.

-Turns ball over on careless passes

-Can create his own shot, but a great finisher around the rim. Often just heaves the ball up on the glass hoping for the best

-Can do a better job of getting all the way to the rim, creating contact, or getting to the free throw line.

-Not very consistent with his play



Outlook: Has been the starting point guard for the Turkish junior national teams since he was 16 years old. Had a very strong U18 European Championship last summer, leading his team to the championship, but had a difficult 2014-2015 season, struggling to get any playing time for Euroleague Final Four participants Fenerbahce. Missed a game with an injury at the U19s, but was generally up and down with his play. Didn't make a single 3-pointer which is a real concern. Will need to find a situation next year where he can get serious playing time at the pro level.


