Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot
Team: Paris-Levallois, International
H: 6' 7"
W: 210 lbs
Bday: 08/01/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 20 in International 1996
 High School: INSEP Academy
Hometown: Chatenay-Malabry, France

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17FrenchCyrille Eliezer-Vanerot520.65.42.04.247.61.22.646.20.81.650.00.60.6100.00.62.22.81.41.20.20.62.8
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17FrenchCyrille Eliezer-Vanerot520.65.42.04.247.61.22.646.20.81.650.00.60.6100.00.62.22.81.41.20.20.62.8

Nike International Junior Tournament Belgrade 2014 Scouting Reports
March 7, 2014

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Good size, length and frame for a small forward
-Excellent athlete
-Can beat opponents off the dribble with a quick first step
-Good shooting mechanics with feet set
-Shows potential as a catch and shoot threat. Made 1.6 3-pointers per game
-Very good potential defensively
-Does a great job getting in the passing lanes

Weaknesses:
-Still transitioning to playing on the perimeter full time
-Average skill-level
-Poor ball-handler in half-court. Struggles to create his own shot effectively. Low 2-point percentages. Doesn't get to the free throw line very often
-Extremely turnover prone
-Doesn't create offense for others
-Shooting mechanics are inconsistent under duress. Possesses a slow release. Sometimes elevates and shoots ball on way down with a very flat arc. Struggles to make shots off the dribble.
-Doesn't rebound the way you would expect at this level of competition considering his physical tools.
-Feel for the game is questionable

Outlook: Looks the part of a classic 3'n'D prospect with his size, length, athleticism, defensive potential and ability to make shots with feet set. Has made legitimate strides with his game since we last saw him a year ago, far more than many of his teammates. Has plenty of work to do to continue to improve, but has many of the tools scouts look for in a small forward prospect long-term.

Nike International Junior Tournament London Scouting Reports Part Two
May 18, 2013

Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot, 6-6, Power Forward, INSEP, France, 1996

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Possesses incredibly long arms and a terrific frame
-Tremendous athlete. Plays above the rim with ease
-Can make an occasional catch and shoot 3-pointer

Weaknesses:
-Undersized for a power forward at 6-6
-Doesn't possess any real ball-handling ability or post game
-Very inconsistent shooter
-Average basketball IQ and decision making skills

Outlook: Physical specimen who is very much stuck between positions at the moment. Not big enough to play on the interior, but not skilled enough to be a perimeter player. Not much of a scorer in general. Still has another year at INSEP as a 1996-born player. Will need to work hard on his skill-level.

