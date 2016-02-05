

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 French Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot 5 20.6 5.4 2.0 4.2 47.6 1.2 2.6 46.2 0.8 1.6 50.0 0.6 0.6 100.0 0.6 2.2 2.8 1.4 1.2 0.2 0.6 2.8 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 French Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot 5 20.6 5.4 2.0 4.2 47.6 1.2 2.6 46.2 0.8 1.6 50.0 0.6 0.6 100.0 0.6 2.2 2.8 1.4 1.2 0.2 0.6 2.8

Antoine Wallez Nike International Junior Tournament Belgrade 2014 Scouting Reports March 7, 2014 FIBAEurope.com



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good size, length and frame for a small forward

-Excellent athlete

-Can beat opponents off the dribble with a quick first step

-Good shooting mechanics with feet set

-Shows potential as a catch and shoot threat. Made 1.6 3-pointers per game

-Very good potential defensively

-Does a great job getting in the passing lanes



Weaknesses:

-Still transitioning to playing on the perimeter full time

-Average skill-level

-Poor ball-handler in half-court. Struggles to create his own shot effectively. Low 2-point percentages. Doesn't get to the free throw line very often

-Extremely turnover prone

-Doesn't create offense for others

-Shooting mechanics are inconsistent under duress. Possesses a slow release. Sometimes elevates and shoots ball on way down with a very flat arc. Struggles to make shots off the dribble.

-Doesn't rebound the way you would expect at this level of competition considering his physical tools.

-Feel for the game is questionable



Outlook: Looks the part of a classic 3'n'D prospect with his size, length, athleticism, defensive potential and ability to make shots with feet set. Has made legitimate strides with his game since we last saw him a year ago, far more than many of his teammates. Has plenty of work to do to continue to improve, but has many of the tools scouts look for in a small forward prospect long-term. [Read Full Article]

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Possesses incredibly long arms and a terrific frame

-Tremendous athlete. Plays above the rim with ease

-Can make an occasional catch and shoot 3-pointer



Weaknesses:

-Undersized for a power forward at 6-6

-Doesn't possess any real ball-handling ability or post game

-Very inconsistent shooter

-Average basketball IQ and decision making skills



Outlook: Physical specimen who is very much stuck between positions at the moment. Not big enough to play on the interior, but not skilled enough to be a perimeter player. Not much of a scorer in general. Still has another year at INSEP as a 1996-born player. Will need to work hard on his skill-level. [Read Full Article]

