|Team: Paris-Levallois, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 210 lbs
Bday: 08/01/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 20 in International 1996
|
High School: INSEP Academy
Hometown: Chatenay-Malabry, France
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|French
|Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot
|5
|20.6
|5.4
|2.0
|4.2
|47.6
|1.2
|2.6
|46.2
|0.8
|1.6
|50.0
|0.6
|0.6
|100.0
|0.6
|2.2
|2.8
|1.4
|1.2
|0.2
|0.6
|2.8
|
Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot, 6-6, Power Forward, INSEP, France, 1996
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Possesses incredibly long arms and a terrific frame
-Tremendous athlete. Plays above the rim with ease
-Can make an occasional catch and shoot 3-pointer
Weaknesses:
-Undersized for a power forward at 6-6
-Doesn't possess any real ball-handling ability or post game
-Very inconsistent shooter
-Average basketball IQ and decision making skills
Outlook: Physical specimen who is very much stuck between positions at the moment. Not big enough to play on the interior, but not skilled enough to be a perimeter player. Not much of a scorer in general. Still has another year at INSEP as a 1996-born player. Will need to work hard on his skill-level.