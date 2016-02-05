USA Basketball Development Camp Measurements and Analysis October 9, 2014 While the recruiting services don't appear to be particularly high on him at the moment, D.J. Williams was invited back to USA Basketball for the fifth time in the past three years, and had a very impressive weekend overall. That might be somewhat due to the fact that he's added nearly 20 pounds to his frame since his first USA measurement in 2012, even if he's remained pretty much the same height since. Williams showed excellent versatility at 6-7 with solid ball-handling skills, the ability to operate at different speeds, and very nice court vision and creativity. His defense is still a major work in progress, but at 6-7, with a 6-10 wingspan, there is a lot to work with for Illinois head coach John Groce. [Read Full Article]

2014 USA Basketball Development Camp Interview: D.J. Williams October 8, 2014 Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

