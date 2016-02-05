D.J. Williams
Team: Illinois, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 7"
W: 210 lbs
Bday: 03/20/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 51 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 31 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 70
 High School: Simeon Career Acad
Hometown: Chicago, IL

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014USA Basketball6' 5.5"6' 6.5"2126' 10"8' 8.5"NANANA
2014USA Basketball6' 5.5"6' 6.75"2016' 10"8' 8"NANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 7"2006' 9"NANANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 5.25"6' 6.5"2026' 9.5"8' 9"NANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 6.5"2046' 10"8' 4"NANANA
2013Nike Elite 1006' 6"NA1986' 6"NANANANA
2012USA Basketball6' 5"6' 6"1946' 9.5"8' 8.5"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAD.J. Williams119.52.41.12.838.70.92.143.50.20.725.00.00.20.00.40.81.20.50.00.40.50.5
USA Basketball Development Camp Measurements and Analysis
October 9, 2014

While the recruiting services don't appear to be particularly high on him at the moment, D.J. Williams was invited back to USA Basketball for the fifth time in the past three years, and had a very impressive weekend overall. That might be somewhat due to the fact that he's added nearly 20 pounds to his frame since his first USA measurement in 2012, even if he's remained pretty much the same height since. Williams showed excellent versatility at 6-7 with solid ball-handling skills, the ability to operate at different speeds, and very nice court vision and creativity. His defense is still a major work in progress, but at 6-7, with a 6-10 wingspan, there is a lot to work with for Illinois head coach John Groce.

2014 USA Basketball Development Camp Interview: D.J. Williams
October 8, 2014

